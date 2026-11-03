India needs more satellites

Refer to ‘Booster shot for satellite navigation’; India's successful launch of NVS-03 marks a significant step towards strengthening its indigenous navigation system, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). The Kargil War highlighted the strategic risks of depending on foreign navigation systems, particularly when the US reportedly declined India’s request for GPS-related information during the conflict. Despite setbacks caused by faulty imported atomic clocks and the failure of NVS-02, ISRO has made notable technological advances. NavIC can boost national security and benefit fishermen, farmers and the aviation sector. However, since one satellite cannot ensure reliability, India must expand its constellation to 10-15 satellites to achieve strategic autonomy and a robust navigation network.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

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Need inter-state rivers tribunal

Apropos of ‘Punjab must revisit its water question’; in national interest, all inter-state rivers need to be nationalised and managed by a national council on the lines of the GST Council. Political parties ought to work together to undo the indecisiveness embedded in the Reorganisation Act. Obsolete provisions must be deleted for optimising national development instead of settling political scores. The writer aptly decries the stark contradiction between “being strongly Punjabi and strongly Indian”.

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Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Display factory emission levels

Refer to ‘Enforce pollution norms fairly’; on similar lines as AQI (air quality index) boards set up at major junctions across cities, factory emission levels in comparison with prescribed norms should also be displayed. Industrialisation does not necessarily mean pollution, as factories can operate within acceptable emission limits. Many heavily industrialised countries have successfully controlled pollution. The onus of preventing pollution should fall on all stakeholders — factory owners, farmers and the public.

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Ginish Sharma, Bhiwani

Give equal monetary benefits

Refer to ‘Unequal gains’; despite breaking barriers in various sectors, women continue to face persistent gender disparities. Underpayment undermines the value of their skills and efficiency. Genuine recognition demands tangible progress in fair remuneration, equal pay, full access to institutional benefits and equal opportunities. True gender equality will remain an illusion until women’s efforts are recognised through monetary benefits and professional rewards they rightfully deserve.

Vijay Laxmi, Amritsar

Dignified standard of living

Refer to ‘Poverty reduction’; statistics alone do not tell the whole story. India continues to face serious challenges of malnutrition, child stunting, unemployment, stagnant real wages and widening wealth inequality. Crossing the poverty line does not necessarily mean achieving economic security or a dignified standard of living. Credit for progress must also be shared across successive governments rather than claimed exclusively by any one political dispensation. The real measure of development is not merely how many people escape extreme poverty, but how many achieve decent employment, adequate nutrition and lasting economic security.

Adarsh kaul, Patiala

People’s voice growing louder

The massive public gathering at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on the call of the Congress party and INDIA bloc members shows that the voice of the people is much louder than the voice of political leaders in Parliament. When Parliament becomes a cage, democracy fights for itself in the street. Ramlila Maidan is not asking for a new party, it is asking for the restoration of trust. Not because the Opposition says so, but because people are asking for it. Democracy runs on vote; not on deletion of votes. It runs on people’s voice, not on government’s voice in a muted Parliament.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar