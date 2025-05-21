India needs to counter China’s naval might

Apropos of ‘Silent Service stood tall in Operation Sindoor’; the Indian Navy’s superiority over Pakistan is a powerful deterrent, which should be reinforced with enhancements in combat capability. Though upgradation is an ongoing process, the proposed acquisition of 26 Rafale M aircraft to replace MiG-29s on aircraft carriers is commendable. India should make long-term plans for acquiring additional nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers. It is a necessity to counter the growing naval might of China in the Indo-Pacific region as the naval fleet of the People’s Liberation Army is now the largest in the world with a formidable array of aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates and submarines. Given that more than half of India’s defence expenditure goes into pensions, salaries and operational costs, special budgetary provisions are needed to undertake significant investments, as the Navy could play a decisive role in war-like hostilities with neighbours.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

Public awareness a must

Refer to ‘Spies in our midst’; our own people are turning traitors for monetary benefits. It is a clear challenge to our law enforcement and intelligence agencies. It’s aptly said that this is just the tip of the iceberg; many more anti-nationals must be operating as sleeper cells sniffing for vital information. The law enforcement machinery will have to be more stringent and vigilant. Public awareness is also a must to nail people who are betraying the nation.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

BJP’s double standards

The Haryana Government has set a wrong precedent by arresting Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his social media post on Operation Sindoor. The timing of the arrest also raises eyebrows since the ruling party, the BJP, is dragging its feet on a much more serious utterance by its minister in Madhya Pradesh. The selective treatment in the two cases is quite visible. It is encouraging to see that Khan’s colleagues are supporting him irrespective of his religion.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Equating dissent with sedition

Refer to ‘Operation intolerance’; the Haryana State Commission for Women raised objections to Prof Ali Khan’s post referring to Col Sofiya Qureshi’s briefing on Operation Sindoor. In the same breath, he wrote that the press conference also shows that India’s strength lies in its diversity. His arrest can be described as equating dissent with sedition. Such an action is at odds with PM Modi’s talk of unity in the face of a shared threat. Treating criticism of the government as a crime against the state sends wrong signals. All right-thinking Indians must ask why an academic who, apart from the critique, also praised the government’s military response in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, was put behind bars.

PL Singh, by mail

Delhi AAP dominant in Punjab

Refer to ‘AAP appoints 2 Delhi leaders chairpersons of boards in Punjab’; leaders across the political spectrum in the state have criticised the AAP government for “outsiders taking over the reins of Punjab”. This cannot be brushed aside as a politically motivated move alone. What else could explain the appointment of Delhi-based leaders as chairpersons of the Punjab Pollution Control Board and Punjab Large Industrial Development Board? Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia are already calling the shots here. Kejriwal seems to have become the de facto CM of Punjab, with Bhagwant Mann holding the post only on paper.

SK Gupta, by mail

A boost to Ludhiana industry

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has restricted the import of ready-made garments from Bangladesh. This step will potentially boost the Indian textile industry that could make India-made garments more competitive in the market. The restriction is expected to create new opportunities for domestic ready-made garment manufacturers as they will face less competition from cheaper Bangladeshi imports. Punjab also stands to gain as Ludhiana, which is the hub of the textile and ready-made garments industry, will get a boost. It will provide a big opportunity to the local textile and allied industries.

Hardeep Singh Ahuja, Ludhiana