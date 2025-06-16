India needs to focus on foreign policy

Refer to ‘Why US is falling for Pakistan’s charms’ (The Great Game); Indian diplomacy needs to play a greater role on the world platform today. Being a victim of terrorism, why should India explain to the whole world why it had to launch Operation Sindoor? How has Pakistan remained successful in getting loans from the IMF? After getting the loans, Pakistan has increased its defence budget by 20 per cent for the financial year 2025-26. The US is cosying up not only to Pakistan, but also to China. It has reduced the import tariffs from a huge 125 per cent to 55 per cent. What India needs to focus on is its foreign policy, being vigilant at all times of what is happening globally.

Ravinder Kumar Jain, Ludhiana

Time for smarter diplomacy

Refer to ‘Why US is falling for Pakistan’s charms’; the incisive piece rightly exposes the irony of the US favouring Pakistan despite its terror ties. American military officer Gen Kurilla’s words of praise for Pakistan and its presence in key UN committees are evidence enough. Pakistan continues to feign victimhood and gains undue sympathy. Moreover, its military flatters leaders like Trump and hands over lesser-known terrorists to retain its influence. However, instead of remaining too guarded, India must speak up and assert itself more smartly on the world stage. New Delhi must adopt an assertive yet subtle approach to counter deceit and secure its international standing.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Pakistan played its cards better

It makes sense to keep your friends close, but your enemies closer. Pakistan has always been a thorn in the Indian scheme of things. India’s diplomatic efforts to convince the world about Pakistan being a rogue state seem to have yielded little. The US policy to treat India and Pakistan on a par has riled the top echelons of power in India. But credit must be given where it is due. Pakistan seems to have played its cards better, with both China and the US supporting it. India needs to rethink and recalibrate fast.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Domestic issues neglected

Prime Minister Modi’s three-nation tour, beginning with Cyprus and ending with the G7 summit in Canada, should fetch dividends beyond photo-ops and symbolic handshakes. International visits may bolster our image abroad, but pressing issues at home get overshadowed by diplomatic fireworks. Yes, foreign policy matters, but so does food on the table. We must ask: Are these visits strategic investments or mere spectacles? While world leaders applaud India, countless Indians still wait for clean water, safe roads and stable incomes.

Hasnain Rabbani, Mumbai

International trade affected

Israel hitting Iran’s nuclear facilities is shocking news because this can start another war, with two long, destructive and pyrrhic wars still going on. The economies of not just the warring nations but the entire world have been affected in multiple ways. Besides a huge loss of life and property, trade and movement of goods has lessened due to reduced imports and exports. Peace should be the mantra — dialogue that is constructive and helpful to both sides. Israel must work towards peaceful negotiations.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

AI crash report awaited eagerly

Apropos of ‘Patience is the key to finding truth in aviation disasters’; the Ahmedabad Air India crash is one of the deadliest Boeing disasters. More than 1,100 Dreamliners are in use worldwide. The complaints about Boeing 787 aren’t new, with the earliest problems arising back in 2013 with reported fires aboard two Dreamliners owned by Japanese airlines. Since then, numerous complaints, concerns and whistleblower reports over its safety have been filed, and all of them were given a second look. Now, the report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, after a thorough investigation, will reveal the truth of the Ahmedabad tragedy.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh