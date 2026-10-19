India not Bangladesh or Nepal

Apropos of ‘How to unfurl the Tiranga’ (The Great Game); it is sad to see that leaders are using the Tricolour for political gains. Every political party worth its salt is wearing nationalism on its sleeve. By disallowing protests, the government is unwittingly increasing the pressure on GenZ. India has a deep-rooted democracy. India is not Bangladesh or Nepal, where student unrest changes regimes. A political change will take place only through elections. The government, on its part, should try to curb unemployment among the educated youth. Their grievances must be tackled through dialogue, democratic engagement and meaningful employment opportunities.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

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Be willing to listen

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With reference to ‘How to unfurl the Tiranga’; the BJP must realise, with humility, that it governs on a thin mandate of about 37% of the national vote share. That is not a mandate to claim representation of 140 crore people, but an obligation to listen to the almost 63% who rejected it, especially the youth who want to be heard. The Tiranga must remain a symbol of national unity, not become a source of political ownership. In a democracy, legitimacy is not measured by the volume of political boasting, but by the willingness to hear the protesting voices.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

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Short-term oil relief

Refer to ‘Big relief for India as Trump waives Russia oil sanctions’; it is a major relief for India as Russia remains a major source of discounted crude. Any fresh tariff would have raised import costs, fuelled inflation and endangered export competitiveness in the US. The waiver protects both energy security and trade stability in the short term. However, this is not a permanent exemption. The Graham Act remains in force, and Washington retains the authority to reinstate the measures after reviewing Russian energy purchases. It is high time energy security was treated as a national security priority, not a commercial calculation.

Bal Govind, Noida

Avoid blanket access to AI

Apropos of ‘Rogue AI agents’; an AI agent is no longer just a chatbot. It can read files, execute code, send emails, move money and change configurations. It must be ensured that no AI agent has blanket access. Agentic AI must get time-bound, task-specific and token-based access. Every high-impact action like deleting data, accessing financial records or sharing externally must require human-in-the-loop approval. Organisations must log every AI action like a financial ledger. AI labs must build agents with strong guardrails and kill switches. CERT-In has issued a warning. Now the regulator, the industry and the government must give the rules.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Make sound agri decisions

Refer to ‘Protecting groundwater’; Punjab banned paddy sowing before mid-May and mid-June, aiming to make use of monsoon rains and reduce water consumption to 1,500-2,000 litres. However, the change created an unintended crisis: farmers were left with only 15 to 20 days between the paddy harvest and wheat sowing, making stubble burning the cheapest and quickest way to clear fields. As a result, a law intended to conserve water now worsens air pollution. As the Johl Committee suggested, shifting at least 20% of paddy land to maize, bajra, pulses and oilseeds is a viable solution. But alternative crops must be as profitable as paddy. Ultimately, protecting Punjab’s water and air will succeed only when moving away from paddy makes sound financial sense.

Ashok Aggarwal, Kurukshetra

China’s room for manoeuvre

Amid efforts to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control, Beijing has once again resorted to its hypocritical tactics. China has reacted with strong indignation to the Indian government’s move to assign official names to 28 key geographical features in Ladakh. China has territorial disputes with many of its neighbouring countries, giving it ample strategic room for manoeuvre.

RK Arora, Mohali