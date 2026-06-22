India, Pakistan must coexist peacefully

Refer to ‘Let Pakistan crow from the rooftops’ (The Great Game); Pakistan being seen as one of the mediators in the US-Iran peace deal should in no way diminish India's stature as a far larger economy, a stronger military power and a nation that is technologically far more advanced. India and Pakistan are like two estranged brothers who were separated through Partition. The subsequent wars were also sagas of shared suffering, winner or loser notwithstanding. This shared pain should not be allowed to become a recurring reality. Forces that spread mutual hatred must be countered, because the long-term existence and prosperity of both nations can be guaranteed only through peaceful coexistence.

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Hira Sharma, by mail

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Narratives can’t steer economy

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With reference to ‘Let Pakistan crow from the rooftops’; public sentiment in India and Pakistan has always been dominated by a mixture of hostility and affinity since Partition. Bollywood and politicians have exploited both sentiments to the hilt for financial and political gains, respectively. Bollywood continues to produce films with plots reflecting prevailing public sentiments. However, public affinity has remained intact and continues to flow beneath the hard surface of manufactured narratives. Pakistan’s mediation efforts in the West Asia crisis may bring short-term publicity and glory, but a strong economy is built on stronger foundations.

Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

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All stakeholders must work closely

Apropos of ‘Lawyers’ database’; it is a matter of grave concern that it has been established that 35-40 per cent of the advocates registered with the Bar Council possess fake degrees. To overcome this problem, it has been proposed that a thorough verification drive be undertaken to identify and weed out corrupt individuals. It has been rightly pointed out that linking advocates’ records with universities, the UGC and the Bar Council can prove helpful in tracing fraudulent advocates. Of course, all stakeholders will have to work in close coordination and with complete understanding so that fraudulent elements are exposed before the public.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Need for judicial reforms

Refer to ‘Lawyers’ database’; our judiciary is currently facing an uncomfortable reality which can’t be ignored. The recent verification exercise conducted by the Bar Council has exposed the rot, with reports suggesting that a staggering 40 per cent of lawyers may be operating with fake degrees. The scenario is indeed shocking and dismal. Judicial activism alone is not enough; judicial reform is equally necessary, and the onus lies on the Bar Council of India. Interminable delays and frequent adjournments have undermined the value of justice. When democratic institutions become weak or ineffective, judicial activism remains the last hope for justice. This is possible only when both the Bar and the Bench are upright, competent and skilled.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Peace is not a favour

Apropos of ‘Trump’s Versailles — and a chance for peace’; the global community must revisit its assumptions about peace, security and diplomacy. Sustainable peace cannot emerge from personal ambitions, national ego, or the pursuit of symbolic recognition; it requires respect for the UN and a commitment to collective responsibility. If the US genuinely seeks peace, its leadership must place global stability above strategic dominance and personal aspirations. Peace is not a favour granted by powerful nations; it is a shared necessity for economic progress, human welfare and prosperity for all stakeholders.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

Pedestrian safety is vital

Even after the SC’s ruling affirming the right to walk on demarcated footpaths, there are apprehensions that things will not change for the better in our cities. Municipalities and Improvement Trusts often fail to act even against the smallest encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors. Such violators continue to flout the rules with impunity, despite repeated public protests. Even traffic police kiosks occupy footpaths in many places. People must assert their right to safe walking spaces through civil society interventions. Municipalities should install hoardings on major roads and in busy markets highlighting the legal provisions against encroachment and the penalties for violations.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana