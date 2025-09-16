India should lead South Asia

Refer to ‘India’s shrinking influence in SAARC’; India must draw lessons from Sri Lanka’s turmoil, Bangladesh’s ongoing struggles and Nepal’s recent tragedy born out of economic disparity and corruption. As the region’s largest democracy with resilient institutions, India should lead in nurturing democratic values, easing trade barriers and improving regional connectivity. However, a balanced carrot and stick policy toward Pakistan is essential — firm on misadventures, open to cooperation. An association like SAARC could set examples in interfaith harmony and collaboration in strengthening regional economies.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Empower the youth

Refer to ‘Why govts avoid taxing the rich to reduce inequality’; there is discontent among youth the world over and we are not preparing the younger generation for the future. Public debt is rising, services are stagnating and opportunities are shrinking leaving them disillusioned. India has the world’s largest youth population, which poses a great risk and also offers great promise. The real answer is not austerity but investment, education that builds employable skills, industries that generate sustainable jobs and fair taxation that channels resources into nation-building. When politicians prioritise short-term populism over long-term reform, the demographic dividend can become a demographic burden. The need is to prioritise people over populism, fairness over privilege and opportunity over uncertainty to harness the energy of the youth.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Need patience, sincerity

Refer to ‘PM in Manipur’; his visit to the strife-torn northeastern state after more than two years of ethnic unrest is significant. The visuals of people, young and old, lining up with the Tricolour during his road journey are symbols of hope, but lasting peace requires sustained dialogue, confidence-building and fair administration. The removal of community checkpoints and renewed talks with the tribal groups are positive indicators, yet the road ahead demands patience and sincerity from all stakeholders. Violence dishonours the sacrifices of the past as well as the aspirations of future generations.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Make expatriates in UK feel secure

Refer to ‘Sikh woman raped’; it is a warning signal of the toxic consequences of racism, misogyny and far-right politics. Britain must confront these hate crimes with urgency, ensuring that justice is delivered and minorities feel secure. Every woman, regardless of her background, has the right to walk freely without fear. A society that fails to protect its women and its minorities fails itself. The time for platitudes is over — what Britain needs now is action, accountability and an unwavering commitment to equality.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Modi’s accusations exaggerated

Apropos of ‘Congress has long backed Pak-groomed terrorists, shielded infiltrators: Modi’; the accusations levelled against Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress are exaggerated and politically motivated. They can be considered misleading and baseless. It was the Congress party which led the nation in its fight to free India from the clutches of the British. After Independence, there was extreme poverty and India had to import foodgrains from the US. Where we stand today is because of the visionary approach of successive governments.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Exhibit sportsmanship

After the Pahalgam massacre, there was a strong public sentiment in favour of India not playing against Pakistan in any international tournament. However, the Centre, in tandem with the BCCI, decided to go ahead with the marquee match in the Asia Cup due to its high economic returns. But once the decision was made to play against the aggressor country, one is required to observe the basic norms of sportsmanship. The Indian team did not shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match; this was not in good taste.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula