 India treading the Middle Path : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Letters
  • India treading the Middle Path

India treading the Middle Path



Refer to ‘Why Moscow matters to Modi’ (The Great Game); the piece has aptly captured India’s delicate balancing act between major global powers. PM Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict exemplifies New Delhi’s pragmatic foreign policy. Despite increased trade with Russia, primarily driven by discounted oil imports, India remains committed to its strategic partnership with the US, which is crucial for technology transfer and investment. Modi’s one-day trip to Russia reaffirms our ties with Moscow while minimising the strain on our relations with Washington, reflecting India’s non-aligned stance and strategic autonomy. By engaging with major powers and treading the Middle Path, India can secure a brighter and more prosperous future for its citizens.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Modi’s Russia visit an opportunity

As PM Narendra Modi prepares to visit Moscow, the world watches with bated breath. With the Ukraine war unlikely to end anytime soon, India’s neutral stance on the conflict remains a beacon of hope. Moscow, once a city in chaos, now shines with resilience and unity. The war may have affected local residents, but Russia’s determination to assert itself as a big power is evident. India must continue to straddle the Middle Path, listening to all, be it Biden, Trump or Putin. By doing so, it can leverage the strength of its ties with other nations. New Delhi must not be swayed by the whims of other global powers but instead forge its own path, keeping our national interests in mind. Modi’s visit to Moscow should be embraced as an opportunity to strengthen India-Russia ties and foster peace in a world torn apart by conflict.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Biden must step aside

Refer to the editorial ‘Biden stumbles’; a section of the mainstream American media is calling upon the President to pull out of the race following his dismal performance in the debate with his predecessor, Donald Trump. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s poor showing in the debate has renewed concerns about his advanced age. Biden has himself conceded that old age has robbed him of the vigour that he once had. It is time for him to step aside and let some other Democrat take on Trump, who still has massive sway over much of the American electorate, in the elections. 

PR Ravinder, Hyderabad

Let Kamala take over

Apropos of the report ‘Biden acknowledges age, debate debacle, but vows to beat Trump’; it would be unwise of the Democrats to field Joe Biden as their presidential nominee. The 81-year-old’s feeble performance in the debate is being read as a prologue to what is to come in the months leading up to the November 5 elections. His verbal stumbles during the debate and his failure to counter Trump’s assertions have understandably set off alarm bells in Democratic circles. Besides, his son Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement in illicit activities has deeply dented the image of the President, with just months left for the polls. Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is younger and more energetic, should be picked as the Democratic candidate for the Oval Office.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Policymakers need to buckle up

With reference to the editorial ‘Biden stumbles’; the incumbent’s shaky performance in the presidential debate has cast a shadow over his campaign. He stuttered and lost his train of thought, accentuating concerns about his age and raising questions about his ability to run the country for four more years. Another contrast that came to the fore during the debate was how Biden and Trump have starkly different views on matters of foreign policy. While Biden believes in taking the rest of the world along, Trump feels that Washington should take more unilateral decisions in the interest of the US. Policymakers should be prepared for any eventuality.

Anmoldeep Singh, Rupnagar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #Russia #Ukraine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

4
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

5
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army chief

8
Sports

PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

Three new criminal laws come into effect today

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief’s priorities

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge

SAD rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief

~70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Rs 70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Day after T20 triumph, ~125 cr for Rohit’s men

Day after T20 triumph, Rs 125 cr for Rohit Sharma’s men


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s erstwhile summer palace in Amritsar longs for visitors

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Metro expansion: Over 50% work on 3 corridors finished

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer