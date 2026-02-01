India-US deal must be on equal terms

Refer to the two engaging articles ‘India-US trade deal is too costly for farmers’ and ‘Development cannot bypass the farm sector’; each and every clause of the bilateral trade must be discussed threadbare in vital national interest. The US sees a vast market in India to sell its agri products. The corporate farmers in the US cannot be allowed to flourish at the cost of our own small and marginal farmers. The deal should be on an equal footing as sovereign nations. Trump’s ‘my way or the highway’ approach has already sidelined US allies like the EU. Moreover, it is our right to decide our business interests.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Farm distress will affect growth

It is ironic that India will impose zero tax on American exports while it pays 18 % tax on US imports. Indian basmati produced in Punjab and Haryana is the best variety across the world which is exported to the US and other countries. On the contrary, cheap American agriculture products are dumped here. If farmers face distress, it will have a major impact on India’s growth rate. As agriculture is the backbone of the economy, farmers’ suffering directly impacts rural consumption, reduces industrial demand and slows overall GDP growth. Farming sector must be saved for the public good.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Shun protectionism in farm sector

Apropos of ‘India-US trade deal is too costly for farmers’; agriculture has remained protected for way too long, shielded behind non-tariff barriers and propped up by massive input subsidies. State-led procurement and distribution system encourages cultivation of wheat and paddy. This has led to lagging productivity and declining farm incomes for the majority, except large farmers. The farm sector needs to diversify towards high value cash crops holding high export potential. This requires the right set of incentives and gradual opening up of agriculture to international markets, rather than endless protectionism. The bogey of higher subsidies in developed economies and cheap imports in developing nations is raised whenever the issue of reforming agriculture comes up.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

Water harvesting is a must

Refer to ‘Groundwater stress worsens in Haryana; 64% blocks over-exploited’; this crisis is largely man-made. Water-intensive crops such as wheat, rice and vegetables dominate fields. Leaking water channels, poor field management and disregard for scientific package of practices prescribed by HAU and other institutions squander away a natural resource. Equally worrisome is the mismanagement of surface water. Monsoon runoff is allowed to cause floods every year instead of being harvested and channelised to water-deficit south-west Haryana. Faulty water-harvesting schemes, clogged drains and weak irrigation management waste precious flows, creating the paradox of floods in the north and acute scarcity in the south. Unless a water management plan is implemented, groundwater stress will deepen further.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Train delay a pertinent issue

Apropos of ‘Train delays’; punctuality is the basic commandment of any public transport system, and on this count Indian Railways continues to fall short. For millions of passengers, delays are not an occasional inconvenience but a routine expectation. Modernisation should not be judged by the speed of a few premium trains or cosmetic upgrades of stations, but by the everyday experience of the average passenger. Until Indian Railways delivers consistency in timing, its claim to being the lifeline of the nation will remain partially true.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Dedication spurs institutions

Refer to ‘A library that rose from the ashes’; the library at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, is a marvel in itself. The fact that the library was rejuvenated from ashes by the efforts of one person, speaks of the dedication of the librarian, Prem Singh. It carries a message that even a single dedicated person can revolutionise the institution. I have visited it and found it one of the most well-stocked and well-maintained libraries. It is fully automated on modern lines.

VK Anand, Chandigarh