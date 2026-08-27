India’s AI dilemma

Refer to ‘Handle AI detection with caution’; the US-based Pangram Labs highlights the growing dilemma of distinguishing human from AI-generated writing. However, its 99.98% accuracy claim is undermined by its CEO’s admission that the detector had erred. Moreover, wrongly labelling a respected figure’s work as AI-generated can discredit both the writer and his ideas before they are debated. AI detectors, like search engines and social media, may influence what people trust. Foreign AI systems may deepen India’s dependence and skew assessment of Indian writing by native-English norms. Therefore, India must demand transparency, ensure human oversight and safeguard its intellectual and strategic autonomy.

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Chanchal S Mann, Una

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No justification for violence

Refer to ‘Violence exposes Meghalaya’s fault lines’; the volatile situation in Shillong reflects unresolved tensions over identity, migration, political representation and the relationship between tribal and non-tribal communities. While concerns about demographic change and local rights may be legitimate, violence cannot be justified as a means of expressing them. What deserves attention is the need to distinguish public grievances from divisive politics and mob behaviour. A lasting solution requires transparent governance, dialogue among communities, stronger law enforcement and policies that address insecurity without encouraging exclusivity or prejudice.

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Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Hockey team needs to introspect

Apropos of ‘Hockey letdown’; inconsistency proved disastrous for the Indian team in the World Cup. Goals were conceded in the third and fourth quarters because of avoidable defence lapses. Too much dependence on the skipper, Harmanpreet Singh, both in defence and penalty-corner conversion proved to be an aberration for Team India. Moreover, unnecessarily holding on to the ball sans first-hand pass with clinical precision made the task arduous. A frank introspection in the dressing room is required to prevent such blunders from recurring.

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Beant Singh, Bassi Pathana

No valid reason for parole

Refer to ‘Dera chief secures his 17th release for 21 days; sparks storm in poll-bound Punjab’; the shameful and motivated favouritism towards a rape convict, accused of serious crimes against women, is a sheer mockery of law and governance. The frequent paroles without any valid reason are a blot on Indian jurisprudence, reducing the judiciary to a mere farce. The Supreme Court must take suo motu notice of this unwarranted practice. Moreover, the ill-conceived move can politically misfire in Punjab where the BJP is manoeuvring to gain power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Administrative failure

With reference to ‘Toxic trail’; water pollution has become a pan-India problem. The issue is not one of industrial pollution, but of administrative failure, weak enforcement and corruption. When violations continue for years, accountability must extend beyond the polluting industries to officials and regulatory systems responsible for monitoring and enforcement. Environmental regulations must be applied uniformly, irrespective of the economic or political influence of the violator. Punjab and Himachal Pradesh must treat the Sutlej not as a political boundary but as a shared lifeline whose protection is a joint administrative responsibility.

Vitull K. Gupta, Bathinda

No disclosure on deportees

Refer to ‘Shah calls for stronger action against infiltration, narcotics’; the Home Minister frequently raises the bogey of illegal migrants. However, he has never told the nation how many ghuspaithiyas have been deported by his government in the last more than 12 years. Huge sums of public money are being spent on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which is also causing inconvenience to the public. The Election Commission, too, has never disclosed how many illegal migrants were found in the states where the SIR has been completed.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula