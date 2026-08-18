India’s growing Afghan proximity

Refer to ‘Taliban-Pak strife gives India a foothold’; the Taliban, once nurtured by Pakistan, are now asserting their independence and drawing closer to India. Growing Afghan Taliban-Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ties and Pakistan’s treatment of Afghan refugees have further pulled Kabul and Islamabad apart. Since Pakistan-Taliban hostility could reshape the regional balance, it should not be viewed merely as a bilateral dispute. Moreover, it offers India a rare opportunity to regain strategic space in Afghanistan. India must expand diplomatic ties, humanitarian aid and economic cooperation with Kabul. However, it must proceed cautiously, as any attempt to exploit Pak-Afghan tensions could risk straining relations with our immediate neighbour.

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Chanchal S Mann, Una

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Public trust in Census operations

Refer to 'Caste count'; the Caste Census should not become an exercise in collecting numbers; it should focus on producing credible and useful public data. The government must establish a transparent, independent and scientifically sound mechanism for processing caste responses, while protecting individual privacy and preventing political manipulation. Clear guidelines, uniform methodology, independent oversight and effective communication with the public are essential. A Census is successful not when every person is counted, but when citizens trust the process and believe that the information collected will be used fairly.

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Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Facility important, not design

Apropos of ‘Rail reality’; a beautifully designed station means little if drinking water is unsafe, toilets are unhygienic or essential facilities remain non-functional. Every modernisation project should therefore be judged by tangible outcomes for passengers, backed by independent inspections, effective maintenance and transparent public reporting. Railway modernisation must guarantee what passengers actually need: safety, hygiene and affordability.

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K Kumar, Panchkula

Devise SOPs for passenger care

Refer to ‘Rail reality’; taps on railway platforms tested positive for total coliform bacteria, which indicates faecal contamination. The consumption of such water poses serious health risks. There is a need to devise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensure their strict compliance to guarantee mandatory minimum essential amenities, particularly the supply of potable drinking water at railway stations across the country. Strict action must be taken against erring officials who fail in their duty of regular checking and strict oversight.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Lawyers’ role goes beyond dissent

I respect the decision of NALSAR students to not receive their degrees from the Chief Justice of India, but as an advocate, I think they must reflect on an important distinction between student activism and the responsibilities that come with entering the legal profession. The strength of this profession lies precisely in its ability to work within institutions while simultaneously advocating for reform when it is necessary. The real test of a lawyer is not whether he can appear before a judge he aligns with. It is whether he can appear before a judge he is critical of and still perform his duty fearlessly and respectfully, while exhibiting competence. The young generation of lawyers should remain fearless in questioning institutions, but equally committed to preserving their dignity and functioning.

Ashish Bansal, by mail

An ombudsman for NTA

Apropos of ‘Retest of 3 UGC-NET papers over errors’; the time has come for the government to appoint an objective, upright and diligent ombudsman who can look into the NTA irregularities. The BJP-led NDA government has been found seriously wanting in addressing the problems and cleaning up the functioning of the examination body. Paper leaks and other discrepancies have become the order of the day. These irregularities must be scrutinised under the recently amended Act so that its applicability too can be checked.

PK Sharma, Barnala