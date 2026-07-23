India’s private space leap

Refer to ‘India’s space startup drive takes off’; the maiden flight of Vikram-1 marks a major milestone in India’s space journey. By placing payloads into low-Earth orbit, the mission highlights the triumph of ISRO’s support for India’s growing private space sector. With global demand for small-satellite launches rising, India has a golden chance to emerge as a reliable, low-cost provider. However, this momentum must be sustained through greater support for startups, research and innovation. Boosting reusable rockets and curbing space debris will help the Indian private space sector remain globally competitive.

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Chanchal S Mann, Una

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Education vital for progress

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With reference to ‘The nation has failed this test’; there is growing anxiety among the youth today due to a compromised education system fuelled by frequent paper leaks and irregularities. The government must treat the cause of this discontent and not the symptoms. The educational framework should be rational, convenient, conducive and student-friendly. Policymakers, experts, academia and others must come forward to rescue the sinking ship. In these competitive but difficult times, awareness is the most potent weapon. A society lacking quality education and critical thinking is more vulnerable to the influence of agenda-setters.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

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Bring back the trust

Refer to ‘The nation has failed this test’; the current unrest among students is a wake-up call rather than a fleeting controversy. Every compromised examination, every meritorious student disappointed and every unanswered grievance weakens the public's faith in the system. The challenge for policymakers is not only to fix the examination system and make it better, but to bring back the trust it enjoyed. An education system rooted in integrity, merit and equal opportunity will produce not only successful professionals but responsible citizens. India owes its youth nothing less.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Collective responsibility

Apropos of ‘Go Beyond marks at PTMs’; if moral values, empathy and integrity are not nurtured from an early age, society eventually pays the price. Corruption, poor work ethic, violence and a declining sense of social responsibility are the inevitable results. We often blame individuals for such failures, forgetting that character is shaped collectively by families, schools and society. Parents and teachers should not maximise a child’s earning potential or academic achievements alone, but nurture responsible, compassionate and self-reliant human beings. Education must teach students how to live, not merely how to earn a living.

Simran Kaur Chahar, Chandigarh

Attacking merchant ships illegal

With reference to ‘Odesa tragedy’; the shocking loss of four Indian lives in Odesa is against the International Humanitarian Law, which shields non-combatants from the horrors of war. Merchant Navy ships engaged in civilian commerce cannot lawfully be attacked unless they are being used for military purposes like transporting war-related offensive material. The ship wasn’t carrying any defence equipment but corn when it was struck by missiles that killed 10 seafarers. The global economy depends on merchant shipping, which remains operational even in times of armed conflict.

Lal Singh, by mail

Citizens are responsible too

Apropos of ‘Garbage crisis’; the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued appropriate directions to the municipal bodies and the government, but citizens too need to be alert and proactive. The people need to realise that about 95% of all the trash consisting of paper, cardboard, polythene, water bottles, textiles and aluminium can be recycled into useful products. Good civic behaviour must be encouraged through persuasion and enforcement. In the absence of recycling, the garbage mountains and open dumps will keep increasing and the streets, drains and sewers will continue to choke and stink, worsening sanitation problems.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana