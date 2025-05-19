India’s strategic pragmatism in diplomacy

Refer to ‘Three morals and a Trump story’ (The Great Game); Donald Trump’s theatrics — claiming credit for defusing India-Pakistan tensions — reveal more about his vanity than geopolitics. India’s dialogue with Afghanistan’s Taliban, despite its transgressions, underscores realpolitik. New Delhi’s silence on Trump’s Apple remark reflects mature restraint. Alliances are fleeting — today’s foe (China) is tomorrow’s trade partner. India’s chessboard diplomacy, prioritising interests over ideology, signals a confident recalibration in a chaotic world. India’s strategic pragmatism — engaging adversaries, ignoring noise — will sail it through.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Business interests on top

Apropos of ‘Three morals and a Trump story’; Donald Trump as POTUS may have wielded more power than he possesses. His U-turn on his statements reflects his ignorance. The avowed antagonist of radical Islam in him succumbs to business interests, as proven by his investment blitz during his Gulf visit. His actions justify India’s recent outreach to the Taliban regime. Reciprocity is what nations are looking for in this new upended world order.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Qatar’s reciprocity with US

Former US President Donald Trump recently inked staggering deals worth $1.2 trillion with Qatar, encompassing energy investments, the purchase of 210 Boeing jets and cutting-edge drone and anti-drone technology. In a bold diplomatic gesture, Qatar gifted a luxurious Boeing 747-8 to the US President — an unmistakable symbol of strategic intent. With just 11,000 sq km of land and a population of 2.7 million as in 2021, Qatar is acutely aware of its vulnerability. Its ambition is clear: secure unwavering US protection for its monarchy, offering a launchpad base in exchange. Its approach is unapologetically transactional: if you lack the military might to defend yourself, purchase it at any cost. The message is obvious — power is bought, packaged and delivered with diplomatic precision.

RS Narula, Patiala

J&K on road to development

Apropos of ‘Kashmir’s normalcy, Pakistan’s turmoil’; the article insightfully captures the stark contrast between J&K’s developmental strides and Pakistan’s deepening instability. The sharp rise in female labour force participation in J&K is a compelling marker of progress. However, Pakistan’s frustration over Kashmir’s integration and India’s global ascent has triggered desperate acts like the Pahalgam attack. The firm rejection of terrorism by Indian Muslims, including those in Kashmir, is a strong rebuttal of Pakistan’s divisive narrative. India must sustain inclusive growth in Kashmir to thwart such external provocations.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

India’s strategic global outreach

India’s recent efforts to enhance its global outreach to expose Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism marks a significant step in international diplomacy. Rather than merely raising concerns in bilateral settings, India is now taking a more structured and evidence-based approach to inform the global community about cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil. This initiative, if pursued with tact and responsibility, can strengthen global counter-terrorism mechanisms and ensure accountability. It is crucial that India’s campaign does not become a blame game but rather a constructive effort to encourage genuine reform and action against extremist elements.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Use machines for gutter cleaning

Refer to ‘Sewer deaths’; despite the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and the Supreme Court orders banning manual scavenging, many sanitation workers continue to die because they are forced to go deep inside manholes and gutters. The editorial has rightly brought forward the context of caste. Most of these workers belong to the marginalised communities. Our biased attitudes and social prejudice prevent us from not taking the services of these poor people. This old discriminatory practice must go. Machines must be put into use to make our sewage system slush-free and effectively operational.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad