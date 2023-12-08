 INDIA’s unity crucial for 2024 poll : The Tribune India

  Letters
  INDIA's unity crucial for 2024 poll

INDIA’s unity crucial for 2024 poll



Refer to ‘INDIA under strain’; had the INDIA bloc presented a united front against the BJP/NDA in the recent elections in five states, it might have had an impact on its prospects in the 2024 General Election, regardless of the results. However, it now seems it would be a challenge for the 28 parties to get together as a formidable force in 2024. Nevertheless, it is a ‘unite or perish’ situation for them, considering the electoral arsenal of the BJP. A robust democracy requires a strong Opposition.

Hira Sharma, by mail

All is not lost for Oppn

Apropos of ‘INDIA under strain’; the Congress’ defeat in the Hindi heartland is a significant setback for both INDIA and the party itself. What is intriguing is that the Congress is unable to shed its ‘big brother attitude’, which has led to its alienation with other members of INDIA. Unfortunately, the division of votes only played into the hands of the BJP. However, all is not lost for INDIA, and it should now formulate a strategic plan to effectively counter the BJP in the parliamentary elections. Internal conflicts and speaking against each other will only poison the political atmosphere in the group, providing a boost to the ruling dispensation.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Polluted air

Refer to ‘Cleansing the air for healthier lives’; if ruling parties cannot fulfil a fundamental need of the citizens, such as clean air, do they deserve to remain in power? India is not the only predominantly agricultural nation globally, and there is an opportunity to learn how other countries address stubble burning. The public bears the consequences of breathing polluted air, with children being particularly vulnerable. While our nation’s soil is revered by its citizens, it’s essential to recognise that we are committing the unpardonable sin of polluting it.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Mitigation and adaptation needed

Apropos of ‘Hottest decade’; a two-pronged approach involving mitigation and adaptation is necessary to address global warming and climate change. The primary focus of mitigation is a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, with the ultimate goal of complete cessation. However, achieving this objective faces political, economic and technical constraints, along with the inadequate availability of clean energy sources in various countries. The past decade, from 2011 to 2020, was the hottest on record, and 2023 stands out as the warmest year ever. At this critical juncture, mitigation alone is insufficient; adaptation measures are imperative to effectively address climate change.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Jind school horror

Refer to ‘Jind sexual abuse: Women activists meet SP, demand fair inquiry’; the provisions of the POCSO Act and the anti-sexual harassment committees in educational institutions either seem to be diluted or not properly implemented. Despite recorded statements of victimised girls, the government’s silence on this sensitive matter is baffling, especially considering its publicised initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and ‘Aapki Beti Hamaari Beti’. Girls being harassed in schools is a matter of concern. The apparent mishandling of the situation and the girls being subjected to distress are deeply troubling. The situation raises suspicions of political interference or an attempt to sweep the case under the rug, so that it could die quietly.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Timely help will save lives

Apropos of ‘Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital’; the Punjab government has taken a significant step by assuring free treatment to road accident victims within the first 48 hours of the mishap. The announcement of a Rs 2,000 reward for individuals who take accident victims to hospital is a thoughtful initiative that aims to ensure timely medical assistance for the victims. This proactive approach is crucial for saving lives, as many victims often succumb to injuries while waiting to be transported to hospitals. The introduction of such a government initiative is expected to allay fears of commuters, encouraging more people to come forward and assist accident victims.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#BJP


