Insincere China

Apropos of ‘Ahead of US official’s visit, China slams “Asian NATO”’; suggesting that Asia should be the stage for win-win cooperation rather than a chessboard for a geopolitical contest is a selfish rant against Quad. China should look inwards towards its own expansionist designs and its border issues with its neighbours. India should dismiss such suggestions outright. If China is sincere, why can’t it resolve the border demarcation issue with India right away?

Col Sajjan kundu (retd), Hisar

Bolster military might

Reference to ‘China ups defence budget’; China’s increased military spending is a cause of concern for India. China is cosying up to Russia to stop its formidable bete noire, the US, from carrying out military exercises in the South China Sea which it considers its monopoly. China’s increased spending on defence is aimed at emerging as the greatest power in the world with a powerful military well-equipped with the state-of-the-art space technology and artificial intelligence. Since China’s continued belligerence on the LAC poses a grave threat to our national security, India must bolster its military might to counter any Galwan-like misadventure.

CS MANN, UNA

Actor of many shades

The sudden demise of Satish Kaushik — actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter — has caused a big loss to the Indian film industry. An alumnus of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik will be remembered for his comic roles which won him the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice. His sudden departure from the scene has caused an irreparable loss to the film industry. His fans will cherish his smiling face, his humorous dialogues, his punch lines and his unique style of dialogue delivery. He will be remembered for his jodi with actor Govinda.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Women fighter pilots

Refer to ‘IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit’; shattering yet another glass ceiling in the overwhelmingly male-dominated environs of the armed forces, Gp Capt Shaliza Dhami has been selected to take over the command of a missile squadron. Since their induction in the early 1990s, the number of women officers in the armed forces today is nearly 3,950 (1,700 in the Army, 1,650 in the IAF and 600 in the Navy) in their 65,000-strong officer cadre. Women pilots in the IAF mainly fly helicopters or transport planes but some of them are now flying fighter jets. But what if they happen to eject in enemy territory? The Army has not yet allowed women officers to join its Infantry and Armoured Corps for good reason. The IAF should reconsider its policy.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Peace at stake

Refer to ‘For Punjab’s sake’ (Nous Indica); in view of national interest, communal harmony and the diminishing influence of the traditional Akali Dal, it was imperative that Capt Amarinder Singh should have been given another term as the CM of Punjab. In a sensitive state like Punjab, experience and competency matter the most. Now, greater responsibilities lie on the shoulders of the present Chief Minister to act as per the law. His ability is being put to test. All developments, prosperity and concessions will become meaningless if peace remains at stake.

NIRMAL KUMAR, PANCHKULA

Profit matters

Constant prodding of the PM to India Inc. to invest more in India is quite unfortunate. For all their professed nationalism, hard-nosed business people will only invest if there is a better chance of making profits. The best the government can do is to provide an enabling environment. Though the government has tried to streamline permissions, there are many obstacles in the way for business to be free of interference. When living costs are so high, nobody is going to demand bills if it means paying even a bit more. Mere exhortations to demand bills will never work.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Undeclared emergency

We are going through an undeclared emergency where the BJP is unleashing the ED, CBI, income tax and other agencies to arrest leaders of the Opposition to destabilise elected governments. Television channels are launching their own trial even though cases are under investigation. When opposition leaders go abroad and criticise the BJP government and the PM, it is termed as ‘defaming’ the nation. The narrative of the BJP’s IT cell through the media is that there is no leader who can challenge Modi. The Supreme Court has questioned the selection and appointment of members of the Election Commission. Our largest democracy has been made a farce. No political party and leader can remain in power forever. The BJP must realise this truth.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar