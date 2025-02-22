Inspiration for children

Apropos of ‘Uplifting stories of upward mobility’; positives stories like the writer has narrated play a vital role in everyone’s life. Such stories should be an integral part of our education system. Children must read about such inspirational tales. If they are given the right kind of guidance at the right time, they can benefit immensely. Such awareness can prove to be a game-changer and become a success mantra for them. However, the only fundamental requirement is that they must make the most of such stories to achieve their goals.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Government appeared helpless

Advertisement

Apropos of ‘Walls, chains & cheap labour: West’s hypocrisy on migration’; the ill-treatment of illegal Indian immigrants deported by the US authorities is a blot on the entire humanity. Though nothing can justify their illegal way of crossing into the US, some human consideration should have been shown. More so, when the US projects itself as a champion of human rights. Unfortunately, the parent country remained a mute spectator. Indian immigrants, including those who have gone there illegally, contribute to all sectors of the US economy despite being underpaid. They do menial jobs that native people despise.

HMS NAGRA, Faridabad

Advertisement

BJP at it again

Apropos of ‘Surprise choice’; the BJP has again done the unusual by appointing Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM, sidelining frontrunners like Parvesh Verma and Vijender Gupta. Rekha has had an association with the RSS since her student days. This helped her buttress her credentials within the BJP’s ideological framework. The party high command’s decision (obviously influenced by the RSS) to appoint her is not just about governance but also a minutely calculated political initiative with broader nationwide implications. The BJP is portraying itself as a women-centric party and a caretaker of OBC voters.

Harbinder S Dhillon, Una

Easy road ahead for new CM

Refer to ‘Surprise choice’; the BJP’s decision to appoint a first-time woman MLA as the CM of Delhi is in line with its preference for relatively junior and fresh faces in leadership positions. In fact, she will not be burdened by procedural challenges her predecessor faced as she will enjoy the support of the Centre as well as the Lieutenant Governor. The BJP is in power in all NCR states. The task will be relatively easy for her. There are issues such as unemployment, affordable housing, sewage disposal, poor air quality and infrastructure that require urgent attention of the government, and the BJP needs to prove its mettle.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Check lifestyle diseases

Apropos of ‘State launches programme to check lifestyle diseases’; such an initiative will be helpful in the prevention and control of lifestyle NCDs (non-communicable diseases) that have become a public health crisis of epidemic proportions. Since lifestyle NCDs are prevalent more in Punjab, the state Health Minister must take the initiative of screening people of all age groups, including schoolchildren. An unhealthy lifestyle in children is the root cause of increasing prevalence of NCDs in adults. Scientific evidence suggests that a ‘catch them young’ approach for screening of risk factors can go a long way in preventing lifestyle diseases.

Vitull K Gupta, Bathinda

Educating young minds

With reference to ‘The science of happiness and Punjab’s drug epidemic’; scholars objectively vouch for thoughtful, consistent interventions to stem the rot. Our textbooks should contain chapters on the physiological and psychological impact of heroin and synthetic drugs on our bodies and minds. The explanations should be such that young minds are able to apprehend the disastrous effects of substance abuse. Smuggling of drugs from across the border will keep happening; what we can do is to construct a wall of awareness which can keep young minds well informed about the ill effects of drug abuse.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana