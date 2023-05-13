Interference in policing

Apropos of ‘Dubious enforcers of the law’; the primary role of the police is to maintain law and order. They should come to the aid of people in distress and must be given the freedom to act without the interference of politicians and bureaucrats. Unfortunately, law and justice often fail due to inherent shortcomings in the system. The judges have to take decisions according to the evidence presented before them by the police and other investigating agencies.

BM SINGH, Amritsar

Security of medical professionals

Refer to ‘Doctor’s murder’; it is worrisome that the attacks on doctors are mounting across the country. Verbal abuse or physical attacks on doctors either by patients or their caretakers have become the order of the day. It is high time the state governments across the country ensured foolproof security to doctors at hospitals so that they can perform their duty without fear.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Take doctors’ safety seriously

Apropos of ‘Doctor’s murder’; the fatal attack on young house surgeon Dr Vandana Das has exposed the failure of the police to provide safety to medical professionals. There are comprehensive instructions to ensure patients’ safety, even as World Patient Safety Day is observed on September 17. But there is hardly any mention of the safety of doctors on the websites of the World Health Organisation, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Medical Council of India.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Weakening federal polity

Apropos of ‘Maharashtra row’; the office of the Governor is in the limelight once again for the wrong reasons — unconstitutional and partisan handling of the inter- and intra-party tussle in Maharashtra, presumably favouring the ruling party at the Centre. Governors becoming a willing tool in destabilising democratically elected governments, especially in Opposition-ruled states, is a matter of concern as it is weakening our federal polity.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

SC verdict on MVA govt

Refer to ‘Maharashtra row’; the Supreme Court’s ruling on the MVA government’s fall has given respite to the BJP-backed Shinde dispensation. But the SC was scathing in its criticism of the role played by the then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the formation of the new government. Though the SC refused to restore status quo ante in Maharashtra since Uddhav Thackeray didn’t face a floor test and tendered his resignation, the judgment is likely to invigorate the Opposition.

PL SINGH, by mail

Landmark ruling

Apropos of ‘L-G bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Govt: Top court’; in a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favour of the Delhi government on the issue of who controls the bureaucracy in the national capital. Ever since the formation of the AAP government in Delhi, it has been observed that all L-Gs are acting like stooges of the Central government and doing everything possible to impede the smooth functioning of the duly elected government.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Blasts in Punjab

Refer to ‘5 held after third blast, radical literature seized’; it is heartrending to read about the blasts and incidents of sacrilege being reported in Punjab. Anti-social elements are behind such cases; they intend to disturb peace and harmony. Such is the sorry state of affairs that whenever an incident of this kind takes place, we target the police and question their response. People should come forward and help the police catch the culprits.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Impressive layout

The new layout of the Edit and Oped pages is impressive. The Tribune has been tweaking its design from time to time, making it more appealing to readers. The vertical display of the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column looks good. Apart from its visual appeal, the daily is read with great interest for its objective reporting and insightful views.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

