Investors hit hard

Apropos of ‘The Adani question’ (Nous Indica); it would have been desirable if someone from the treasury benches or the Opposition parties had spoken about the plight of the lakhs of investors whose hard-earned money drowned following the nose-diving of the shares of Adani’s companies. The media projected the whole confrontation between Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi in terms of who scored more brownie points. The most nauseating gesture was the PM thumping his chest repeatedly during the debate in the Lok Sabha. If there is maryada for the Members of Parliament, it is required more from the person who is the Prime Minister of the country.

Ravinder Kumar Jain, Ludhiana

Hidden agenda

‘The Adani question’ (Nous Indica) is deep-rooted and complex. Multiple international forces, including the media, and market manipulators like Hindenburg are out to pursue their hidden agendas. The country’s regulators must keep a sincere and purposeful ‘watch’. PM Modi’s vague rhetoric, evading a public inquiry, seems like a strategy calculated to safeguard short-term and long-term interests.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Adani row

The way the PM tried to trivialise the allegations of crony capitalism during his long speeches does not behove a tall leader like him. The charge of favouritism and nepotism levelled against him would have been diluted had he assured the House of conducting a transparent investigation into the allegations of misconduct. There may or may not be any conspiracy angle behind the Hindenburg report, but the way the PM made light of the allegations on the strength of his unmatched popularity didn’t inspire confidence.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Poor standard of debate

That India is going to get a new Parliament is great. However, what is disquieting is the standard of debate and discourse inside Parliament that we have been witnessing for years. All that we hear is rants against opponents. The taxpayers’ money is being spent to make the citizens of this country suffer inanities, even while the lawmakers create all the noise about India being a great democracy. It is hoped that the new Parliament is used for informed debates on issues of national importance that help in enhancing the stature of Parliament in the citizens’ eyes and in educating the common populace. The recent discourses have only had the members of the House clapping and laughing as if they are watching the Kapil Sharma show.

Chander Malhotra, Noida

Be wary of US

Refer to ‘US must address India’s ties with Russia & its slide in democratic values’; this is a diplomatic way of saying that the US should not allow India to continue with its cosy relationship with Russia and should take action on the pretext of democratic values. The US itself has been the fountainhead of terrorism. It helped many authoritarian governments for its own interests. It has helped Pakistan against India for decades by supplying dollars and weapons. It has destroyed many nations who resisted the loot of their natural resources, or refused to buckle under its diktats — Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Vietnam, and recently Ukraine. Zelenskyy was imposed upon Ukraine after the removal of the ‘unfriendly’ regime under Poroshenko. Putin is being painted as a villain, but the real villain is Joe Biden who has destroyed Ukraine to sell its armaments. India has to remain vigilant against the US more than China or Pakistan. With the General Election just a year away, we may see an increase in anti-India activities.

SUMAN KUPLISH, Ludhiana

Improve PHC infra

Refer to ‘Sangrur residents against move to convert PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic’; the Mann government is busy establishing Mohalla Clinics, which is a good step. But what about the dispensaries already established in rural areas? Their condition is extremely poor and their buildings need immediate attention. Rural hospitals have been facing an acute shortage of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and cleaners. Undoubtedly, it is not wise to convert PHCs into Mohalla Clinics. The government should instead focus on improving the condition of existing PHCs.

TARANPREET SINGH, MOGA

Spy balloon

China’s spy balloon rings an alarm bell for other countries to be aware of China’s strategy. It is nothing but a ploy by China who wants to spy on the activities of other countries. After Covid, China has been adversely affected, whether it be its economy or global image. It can stoop to any extent to fulfil its objectives.

Vidhi Joshi, Jalandhar

