Apropos of ‘Paper for cash’; the leak of papers and the use of other unfair means in exams are worrisome. Such attempts erode public faith in government recruitment exams and educational institutions. The menace of cheating plagues the whole academic setup in the country. There is an urgent need to create a robust mechanism to curb the problem and adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. The recent incidents of cheating and paper leak call for stringent action against those engaged in such nefarious activities. The alleged involvement of teachers in cheating during board exams is deplorable, as they are entrusted with the job of shaping the students’ careers.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Failure of probe agencies

Refer to the editorial ‘Paper for cash’; the leaking of the UP police exam paper to over 1,500 candidates is a matter of grave concern. The most astonishing part is the way such unscrupulous elements manage to indulge in these malpractices on a large scale without investigation agencies like the ED or the CBI getting wind of it. It is hard to believe that so many candidates were herded into buses and taken to a resort, where the paper was handed over to them. How do such criminals operate brazenly? Can no law enforcement agency stop them?

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Don’t spare the culprits

With reference to the editorial ‘Paper for cash’; the way the paper of the UP police exam was leaked to 1,500 candidates at a farmhouse in Gurugram for Rs 7 lakh each was shocking. It is the honest and hard-working aspirants who always have to bear the brunt of a cancellation or retest. Miscreants should not be allowed to make a mockery of the examination system. The government must not spare the culprits. A strong message can be sent out if exemplary punishment is given to those behind the leak.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

The way forward for polls

Apropos of the editorial ‘Simultaneous polls’; notably, the committee led by Ram Nath Kovind has submitted its report on ‘One nation, one election’ to President Droupadi Murmu just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. The recommendations in the report are more or less on expected lines. The apprehensions that simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the assemblies will blur the lines and prompt the electorate to vote for the ruling party at the Centre are unfounded. The benefits of holding simultaneous polls are many. As the BJP’s 2019 manifesto had noted, it could help reduce expenditure and ensure efficient utilisation of government resources.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Rein in objectionable content

Refer to the news report ‘To check vulgar content, govt bans 18 OTT platforms’; the step taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in coordination with various intermediaries is laudable. The government should step up action against other OTT platforms, websites and social media sites on which obscene content is available. The easy availability of vulgar content on social media has already done much harm to youngsters these days. It is the right time to rein in the menace. The government must ensure strict compliance with all guidelines for OTT platforms.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

The plight of Gaza residents

The residents of Gaza are living through unimaginable hardships amid the Israel-Hamas war. Stories about the resilience of the people stuck in the war-torn region as they struggle to survive have touched many around the world deeply. The people of Gaza, including women and children, are not mere statistics or headlines; they are mothers, daughters, sisters and sons who deserve to live in a safe environment. They should not have to live with the constant fear of violence and displacement or a lack of access to basic necessities like healthcare, education and clean water. The impact of this crisis goes beyond physical harm. It will leave lasting scars on the hearts and minds of those who survive.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

