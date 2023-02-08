Jamia Nagar case

Reference to ‘Jamia Nagar violence’; the acquittal of the 11 accused in the Jamia violence case should come as no surprise because it is just par for the course in the convictions obtained by the police in such cases. A Muslim-sounding name somehow acts like a red flag to our investigating authorities. The comments of the court on their discharge should have deeply embarrassed the prosecutors, but from past experience, we know its unlikely to happen. There is a feeling that the police are not really interested in obtaining convictions, but are happy to put the accused behind bars, where the process of getting themselves acquitted becomes the punishment. Not the best advertisement for a supposed ‘mother of democracy’.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Ban on betting apps

It is a much-appreciated decision of the Government of India to block 232 China-based betting and lending apps, which were involved in the extortion of money. Incidents of extortion and harassment have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. These applications were in violation of Section 69 of the IT Act. The nation comes first, and when something like this poses a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, it should be wiped out from its roots.

Ravinder Kumar Thakur, Kishtwar

Cheating mobile users

Apropos of ‘Ban on Chinese apps’; the black sheep Chinese apps are exploiting young Internet users to steal precious personal data of Indian citizens. In the name of easy loans, they are cheating the poor, and even dare to threaten them by using cheap practices of releasing their personal details in the public domain. Perhaps, it is part of their state’s agenda to collect data from mobiles of these users and to wage a cyber war against their countries. China in the past has successfully demonstrated its hacking prowess by showing its strength in countries like the US and India, which they never accepted. Therefore, banning these apps with Chinese links is a sign of proactive and corrective vigilance by the Indian Government.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Be a step ahead

Reference to ‘Ban on Chinese apps’; the kind of technological evolutionary times we are living in, we are prone to such risks. It is a welcome move by the government to ban betting and money-lending apps that were harassing people. Cybercrime and security risks are genuine threats in today’s society and cannot be brushed under the carpet. It is alarming that cyberattacks have increased more than thrice in the past three-four years, which is a testimony to our increasing vulnerability. Though we have dedicated cybercrime police station branches in many cities, the police need to be few steps ahead of these criminals who continuously outsmart the police.

Bal Govind, Noida

Nation’s interest first

Refer to the news report ‘Amid BBC series row, Sunak joins India-UK strategic dialogue’; the British Prime Minister’s gesture to join the India-UK NSA dialogue is welcomed. However, the UK’s failure to stop anti-India activities, like the holding of referendum by pro-Khalistanis and to extradite economic offenders like Nirav Modi belies its true intentions. Similarly, Canada wants to deepen bilateral ties without removing the Khalistan irritant; and China seeks bilateralism without resolving the border dispute. Pakistan is keen on trade ties without stopping cross-border terrorism. If these countries are not ready to budge from their stand, why should India dither from its rightful stand? The government must ensure that while dealing with these two-faced countries, the nation’s interests are not compromised at any cost.

CS MANN, UNA

Adani issue

This refers to ‘Adani issue paralyses Parliament for third day, govt engages Oppn’; the Adani Group is a multinational conglomerate having several companies. The report of Hindenburg Research, a US-based financial research firm, has levelled serious financial allegations against the group. There are many agencies, such as Security & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Enforcement Directorate, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), legal cells of banks and financial institutions, LIC, Ministry of Finance etc. — and similar agencies in other countries — where the Adani Group has dealings and perhap connections. Let these agencies take appropriate action. Why should the issue be discussed in Parliament and why should the Opposition disrupt its proceedings?

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

