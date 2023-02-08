 Jamia Nagar case : The Tribune India

Jamia Nagar case



Reference to ‘Jamia Nagar violence’; the acquittal of the 11 accused in the Jamia violence case should come as no surprise because it is just par for the course in the convictions obtained by the police in such cases. A Muslim-sounding name somehow acts like a red flag to our investigating authorities. The comments of the court on their discharge should have deeply embarrassed the prosecutors, but from past experience, we know its unlikely to happen. There is a feeling that the police are not really interested in obtaining convictions, but are happy to put the accused behind bars, where the process of getting themselves acquitted becomes the punishment. Not the best advertisement for a supposed ‘mother of democracy’.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Ban on betting apps

It is a much-appreciated decision of the Government of India to block 232 China-based betting and lending apps, which were involved in the extortion of money. Incidents of extortion and harassment have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. These applications were in violation of Section 69 of the IT Act. The nation comes first, and when something like this poses a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, it should be wiped out from its roots.

Ravinder Kumar Thakur, Kishtwar

Cheating mobile users

Apropos of ‘Ban on Chinese apps’; the black sheep Chinese apps are exploiting young Internet users to steal precious personal data of Indian citizens. In the name of easy loans, they are cheating the poor, and even dare to threaten them by using cheap practices of releasing their personal details in the public domain. Perhaps, it is part of their state’s agenda to collect data from mobiles of these users and to wage a cyber war against their countries. China in the past has successfully demonstrated its hacking prowess by showing its strength in countries like the US and India, which they never accepted. Therefore, banning these apps with Chinese links is a sign of proactive and corrective vigilance by the Indian Government.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Be a step ahead

Reference to ‘Ban on Chinese apps’; the kind of technological evolutionary times we are living in, we are prone to such risks. It is a welcome move by the government to ban betting and money-lending apps that were harassing people. Cybercrime and security risks are genuine threats in today’s society and cannot be brushed under the carpet. It is alarming that cyberattacks have increased more than thrice in the past three-four years, which is a testimony to our increasing vulnerability. Though we have dedicated cybercrime police station branches in many cities, the police need to be few steps ahead of these criminals who continuously outsmart the police.

Bal Govind, Noida

Nation’s interest first

Refer to the news report ‘Amid BBC series row, Sunak joins India-UK strategic dialogue’; the British Prime Minister’s gesture to join the India-UK NSA dialogue is welcomed. However, the UK’s failure to stop anti-India activities, like the holding of referendum by pro-Khalistanis and to extradite economic offenders like Nirav Modi belies its true intentions. Similarly, Canada wants to deepen bilateral ties without removing the Khalistan irritant; and China seeks bilateralism without resolving the border dispute. Pakistan is keen on trade ties without stopping cross-border terrorism. If these countries are not ready to budge from their stand, why should India dither from its rightful stand? The government must ensure that while dealing with these two-faced countries, the nation’s interests are not compromised at any cost.

CS MANN, UNA

Adani issue

This refers to ‘Adani issue paralyses Parliament for third day, govt engages Oppn’; the Adani Group is a multinational conglomerate having several companies. The report of Hindenburg Research, a US-based financial research firm, has levelled serious financial allegations against the group. There are many agencies, such as Security & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Enforcement Directorate, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), legal cells of banks and financial institutions, LIC, Ministry of Finance etc. — and similar agencies in other countries — where the Adani Group has dealings and perhap connections. Let these agencies take appropriate action. Why should the issue be discussed in Parliament and why should the Opposition disrupt its proceedings?

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

2
Nation

Woman SHO caught on camera getting massage from constable on duty in UP's Kasganj police station; video goes viral

3
Nation

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani's rise: Rahul Gandhi

4
Nation

Indian Army airlifts 30-bed field hospital to quake-hit Turkey

5
Diaspora

Johns Hopkins names Indian-American student as 'world's brightest' for second consecutive year

6
Ludhiana

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

7
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

8
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

9
J & K

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

10
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Top News

PM aided Adani’s meteoric rise: Rahul attacks govt; BJP calls charge baseless

PM aided Adani’s meteoric rise: Rahul attacks govt; BJP calls charge baseless

SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge

SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge

Appointment opposed over ‘BJP link’

JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100

JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100

NTA to declare ranks after session 2 in April

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’

Supreme Court to hear plea against bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in 4 weeks

Supreme Court to hear plea against bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in 4 weeks


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

Now, Sampark centres in Chandigarh to open on Sunday too

Chandigarh MC approves Rs 2,176.43 crore budget

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Yamuna pollution: Delhi L-G writes to Haryana CM on lack of progress in setting up sewage treatment plants

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

4 booked for thrashing man to death in Doraha, hunt on

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land