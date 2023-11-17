Jind school horror

Apropos of ‘Predator Principal’; the sexual harassment of girl students at a Jind school is deeply distressing and raises questions about the effectiveness of the school administration in a state where girls are not even safe within the confines of educational institutions. The incident undermines the highly publicised ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme, which is ostensibly aimed at promoting the welfare of the girl child. The Jind case starkly exposes the failure of the government scheme in instilling confidence and a sense of security among girls.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Take action against guilty

Refer to ‘Predator Principal’; the Uchana school incident is shocking, more so because the constituency is represented by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. The Principal’s audacity in engaging in inappropriate behaviour went unchecked for an extended period, with no intervention of officials of the Education Department. With the matter now garnering national attention, it is imperative that all individuals involved, including staff members, face severe consequences for their actions. To ensure a supportive environment for the girls and prevent disruption of their studies, it is recommended that competent female teachers be promptly assigned to the school.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Honour commitments

Refer to ‘Global emissions’; the UN report forecasting emission reduction at a mere 2 per cent by 2030 — significantly below the targeted 43 per cent — is a wakeup call. The unresolved issue of compensation to poorer nations adds to the complexity of the situation. The reluctance of developed nations to make substantial cuts to their own emissions while urging others to do so is regrettable. As COP28 approaches, it is crucial for member nations to confront these inadequacies head-on. Wealthier nations must fulfil their commitments to address climate change, not only for the sake of global cooperation but also to avert the impending catastrophe facing our planet.

CS Mann, Una

Exceptional performance

India’s consecutive victories in the World Cup underscore the team’s ability to thrive under pressure. The collective prowess displayed in bowling, batting and fielding reflects India’s dominance in cricket. In a convincing performance, India secured a spot in the World Cup final by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs. The match was marked by Virat Kohli’s remarkable achievement of scoring a record 50th ODI century and Mohammed Shami’s match-winning seven-wicket haul. India’s exceptional performance was a testament to fantastic batting and effective bowling which secured victory in an emphatic fashion. Undoubtedly, credit goes to Indian team members who are dedicatedly striving to bring home the Cup.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Atta at the doorstep

Apropos of ‘1.4 crore beneficiaries to get atta on doorstep from Dec’; it is yet another populist measure whose electoral impact remains uncertain. However, the act of delivering atta directly to the beneficiary raises concerns, as it denies them the opportunity to witness the wheat-grinding process from a chosen source, adding unnecessary costs to the financially strained state. Considering the prevalent work culture within the government machinery responsible for handling foodgrains, as evidenced by various recent scams, the shift from delivering wheat to providing atta at the doorstep warrants a thoughtful re-evaluation. Largesse in policies must align with available resources to ensure sustainable implementation.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Rail coach restaurant

Apropos of ‘Punjab gets first rail coach restaurant’; by establishing a restaurant under the concept of ‘restaurant on wheels’, the Railways has provided an innovative example. This approach suggests a strategic way for other departments to repurpose old and abandoned equipment like workshop hangars, trailers, tanks, helicopters, airplanes, buses, etc, rather than disposing of them. This could lead to additional earnings without the need for extensive litigation for acquiring additional land.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Jind