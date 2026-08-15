Judges' accountability non-negotiable

Refer to ‘Judicial reckoning’; the indictment of former Justice Yashwant Varma by the Lok Sabha inquiry committee on all the three charges against him is a poor reflection on the credibility and integrity of the judges of the higher judiciary. The judiciary is the last hope of the public where they expect to get justice. If a judge starts defiling the temple of justice by his misconduct of indulging in corruption or by any other means, it undermines public faith in the justice delivery system. Merely putting in papers fearing impeachment doesn’t absolve Varma of his accountability and solemn duty of imparting justice fairly and honestly without being lured by extraneous considerations. Accountability is non-negotiable.

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MD Sharma, Shimla

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No one is above the law

Refer to ‘Judicial reckoning’; opacity, a sullied image and unbecoming conduct have no place in a land where once the legendary king Vikramaditya, celebrated in folklore as the ultimate symbol of justice, once ruled. We must not forget that the common man still believes in invoking the spirit of fair justice in a court of law. Therefore, concrete action is a sine qua non to uphold the public’s faith in judicial dispensation, safeguarding the public’s expectations. Even an iota of inertia on our part will deepen the malaise. No one above law is the rule of law.

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Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Avoidable controversy on jersey

Refer to ‘Hockey India’s saffron shift misses the goal’; the hockey team’s blue jersey has been a symbol of our sporting history and national pride for decades. While change is acceptable, such an important decision should be taken only after consulting former players and sports experts. The authorities must ensure that changes strengthen unity rather than create unnecessary friction. The focus should remain on improving the team’s performance rather than attracting avoidable controversy. A national jersey should inspire every player and unite every Indian with a sense of pride.

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Ekaaksh Bhardwaj, Kapurthala

FCRA not a tool to victimise people

Refer to ‘Foreign funding’; the decision to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill to a joint parliamentary committee is a welcome decision. India being a secular state, many NGOs, religious institutions and places of worship besides educational institutions are actively working in different parts of the country. No doubt, to control and keep a watch on their transactions is a duty of the government, but here the apprehension is not of the act, but its misuse. The proposed ‘designated authority’ under the Act should not become another tool in the hands of the government to control and victimise people.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

LoP’s sexist remarks unwelcome

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about the Prime Minister and Home Minister are highly disturbing and condemnable. When he tightly embraced Sandeep Dikshit on stage, Dikshit joked that Rahul was presuming him to be Giorgia Meloni. Such comments are extremely shocking, sexist and disgusting. His similar gestures in Parliament like winking at and trying to embrace the PM displayed his immaturity. The unparliamentary behaviour by Pawan Khera, who waved a toy monkey/teddy bear and called PM “56” ka bandar”, is unethical and trivial. The language used by Rahul and his party colleagues is getting worse with each passing day.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

India needs dynamic diplomacy

The West Asia crisis is quite alarming with the US displaying hegemonic behaviour. India’s foreign policy in respect of West Asia has been characterised by appeasement and sycophancy. Vested interests have been promoted and upheld. Stony silence has been perceptible on a horrendous issue such as the genocide in Gaza. India’s relations with some neighbouring South Asian countries are under strain. India ought to evolve a dynamic, autonomous foreign policy enshrining the principles of Panchsheel and non-alignment to usher in an era of international peace, solidarity and brotherhood of humanity.

Jarnail Singh Brar, Bathinda