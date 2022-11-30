 Judicial appointments : The Tribune India

Judicial appointments



THE Centre has deliberately delayed the process of judicial appointments by returning 20 files relating to the appointment of high court judges, nine of which were reiteration, to the Collegium over ‘differences’. The government has expressed ‘strong reservations’ over the names of the recommended judges at a time when crores of cases are pending across the nation. One of the recommended names is of advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who has spoken about his homosexuality. Not only is this indicative of the Central Government’s homophobia, but also a sign of the growing rift between the Supreme Court and the government.

Prateek Sachdeva, Mohali

Credibility dented

Refer to ‘Anguish over NJAC order behind posting delays: SC’; it is underwhelming that the government is leaving no opportunity to interfere in the decisions of the judiciary. This only highlights the insecurity and desperation for absolute power. Judiciary is autonomous and the government is unabashedly hampering its seamless working. The government should understand that it cannot direct each and every institution and these institutions will not work on the terms set by the government. The government is already infamous for unleashing Central agencies such as the ED and CBI for political reasons. This action further dents its credibility.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

People know better

Refer to ‘Kharge hits back: “Sacrificed two PMs in fight against terrorism”’; our politics is now more polluted than our environment. To win elections, politicians holding high posts are blaming the former UPA government for going soft on terrorism. People know well how the BJP released dreaded terrorist Azhar. The then defence minister Jaswant Singh accompanied Azhar in a special light to deliver him in Kabul. People are aware and will not fall in the trap of propaganda.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Withdraw order

Reference to ‘Farmers upbeat, officials upset over “amnesty” farm fire cases’; this is what happens when an order issued by the government is withdrawn, making a mockery of laws enacted in the interest of the whole population of the state. It is distressing to note that about 50,000 cases of burning of crop residue were recorded by pollution control officials, which will not be taken up now. Punjab and Delhi are ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party and stubble burning in the former is badly affecting the Air Quality Index of the latter. At least on this account, the Punjab Government should not have withdrawn the red entries made in the revenue records of the farmers indulging in the burning of paddy stubble. Pollution affects everybody, including the perpetrators of stubble burning. Vote bank politics should not be played over environment. In the interest of people living in northern India, it is desirable to revoke the withdrawal order.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Prepaid meters

A sum of Rs 2,000 crore is pending against non-payment of bills towards state departments, including public health, police stations and residential colonies (‘Soon, prepaid power meters at govt offices’). No doubt, the only solution is prepaid meters. The government must allot timely required funds to all departments for the payment of electricity bills. Pending dues directly affect lowering tariffs and increase burden on the consumer.

OP GARG, PATIALA

NGT must take note

Apropos of ‘Farmers upbeat, officials upset over “amnesty” in farm fire cases’; it is unfortunate that CM Bhagwant Mann has issued two contradictory orders within a short time, emboldening a section of kisan leaders and demoralising upright officials in Punjab. This gesture of the government is being termed by the leaders as ‘rollback emanating from power and strength’ of the leaders. Officials faced the wrath of erring farmers in the first phase and would face humiliation now for performing their normal duties. The revised order would also create problems for elderly persons suffering from respiratory problems and shortage of dry fodder in Punjab. Keeping in view the impact of this order on the AQI, the NGT should take suo motu notice of the order to initiate action against the government for extending support to persons polluting air in the region.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

