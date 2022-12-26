 Judicial appointments : The Tribune India

Apropos of ‘Opening the collegium doors’ (Nous Indica); for a democracy to survive, the judiciary should remain independent. That can only happen when the government of the day has no role in the appointment of judges. There should be an independent body such as the UPSC, under the supervision of the Supreme Court, to select judges. There should be no ‘bhai-bhatijavad’ in judicial appointments. Only competent lawyers should find a place in the judiciary.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Not perfect, but better

Refer to ‘Opening the collegium doors’; if the system of appointments in other important constitutional institutions are examined, one will find how pliable persons appointed on the whims of the ruling party are sidelining the constitutional mandate to appease their political bosses. The collegium system may not be perfect, but if it is dismantled in favour of the NJAC, the autonomy of the judiciary would stand compromised and judges — such as Governors and other constitutional functionaries — would dance to the tunes of the government. What is wrong with the process of judges appointing judges if the ‘superspecialists’ of this profession — the CJI and senior judges — recommend the elevation of junior judges on the basis of a well-defined criteria? The allegation of nepotism and opaqueness is not tenable till it is substantiated with instances of appointment of family members without merit. The collegium system is superior to the NJAC since the latter would have predominance of politicians who want to subvert the independence of the judiciary.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Best of both

Reference to ‘Opening the collegium doors’; we should welcome the debate on the proposed NJAC vis-a-vis the present collegium system. There should be a middle path between the two extremes — retain the finest points of both concepts to bring in complete transparency in judicial appointments. The judiciary and the executive cannot lock horns on the issue forever. They must arrive at a consensus. Like bureaucrats, we must not expect our judges to become ‘committed’ to a political party or ideology.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Taliban order

Apropos of ‘Women banned from varsity’; the Taliban’s latest announcement does not come as a surprise. In the recent past, we have seen them ordering the women to be fully covered and women news anchors to cover their face. These restrictions will crush their basic rights. The latest diktat means that for a girl child education is not an option anymore. Education will not only help these young women but also will aid Afghanistan’s economic growth and stability. It is indeed a far cry from their promise when they seized power in 2021. All those promises of being moderate have evaporated in thin air.

Bal Govind, Noida

Air superiority

Refer to ‘IAF deficiencies’; shortage of 11 fighter squadrons in the inventory cannot take on a two-front war. Indigenisation of weapons have saved foreign reserves and made India self-reliant but the speed at which it develops the systems pits the country against better-equipped enemies. The development of area near the LAC and building airfields by China further add to the worries of our air warriors. Only air superiority with force multipliers can make the ground forces advance in enemy area. Procurement and indigenisation of weapon systems on a war footing can reduce the shortage.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Vajpayee’s charisma

Vajpayee’s remarks were peppered with anecdotal quotes (‘Vajpayee’s sense of humour’). He hailed the then PM as ‘Tu Indira nahi Durga hai’ when she came rushing to the Lok Sabha to break the news of the dismemberment of Pakistan. The former PM offered Kullu schoolgirls Rs 100 for sweets and apologised for the paltry amount after he went there on losing the vote of confidence in 1996. Nehru could envisage this wordsmith to lead India in future after Vajpayee referred to him as a rare amalgamation of Churchill and Chamberlain. Vajpayee’s charisma transcended across all social orders.

Abhinav Sharma, Ludhiana

OROP arrears

In reference to ‘Govt revises OROP’; it is good for both the government as well as the ex-servicemen. While the retirees would get their long-awaited dues, the government would get back 20 to 30% money back by way of 30% TDS while paying the arrears. Keeping in view the present economic situation, more money in circulation will help ease inflation. However, the government has still not intimated the date of release of the first instalment of the dues. Veterans will have to wait for two years before their dues are cleared.

Lt Col JS Dullat (Retd), Patiala

