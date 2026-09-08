Judiciary is part of the system

Refer to ‘The true meaning of freedom’; we tend to imagine the judiciary as an umpire independent of the State. In practice, its appointments, procedures, budgets and interpretive traditions are located within the same governing framework. The patterns the writer cites — bail becoming the exception, prolonged incarceration without trial, and differential treatment when similar allegations involve different communities — are not mere aberrations. They indicate how an institution embedded in the existing arrangement ends up stabilising it, even while speaking the language of neutrality. This in no way questions the personal integrity of judges. We must assess the judiciary not as a spectator outside the system, but as a component within.

Manu Kant, Chandigarh

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Black sheep in all institutions

Refer to ‘The true meaning of freedom’; while the vast majority of judges are persons of impeccable integrity, there are black sheep. Which institution, including the defence forces, does not have black sheep? The voice that the Supreme Court must have representation from all sections of society is patently flawed as it tends to ignore merit over mediocrity. The collegium may have its shortcomings, but the Supreme Court has declared it to be the best forum for appointing judges. And which system in the world is 100 per cent perfect? I think, democracy in India is working well.

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Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Mission mode in clearing cases

Refer to ‘Justice delayed’; India’s five crore-plus judicial backlog needs more than extending judges’ retirement age. A time-bound national case-clearance mission should fill vacancies rapidly, create fast-track courts, restrict unnecessary adjournments, strengthen investigations and prosecutors, and facilitate mediation. Technology should enable online hearings, automatic scheduling and digital case management. Old cases must receive priority, with monthly disposal targets and transparent monitoring. Government departments should be held accountable for avoidable litigation.

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RS Narula, Patiala

Balance experience & opportunity

Refer to ‘Justice delayed’; the proposal to raise the retirement age of judges may appear appropriate, considering the value of their knowledge and experience. However, such a move would inevitably extend the waiting period for the younger generation of eligible and competent jurists aspiring to enter the judiciary. Experience is undoubtedly invaluable, but so are youthful energy, competence and a fresh perspective. A judicious balance between experience and opportunity for the youth may therefore serve the long-term interests of the judiciary better.

Shubham Mahajan, Bilaspur

Mother Earth’s warning

The devastating tragedy in Nepal is the Earth’s latest warning. Global warming is real; whether the rise in temperature is because of human activity or turmoil in the planet’s interior is still debatable. Melting of glaciers and weather changes are a message that things are going to be more messy as time goes by. The best solution therefore is not to construct houses and other buildings close to the riverbed. Besides, the Earth’s gravitational and electromagnetic fields are also undergoing change. Though these changes are inevitable, we can minimise their harmful effects by becoming better human beings, practising spirituality, reducing our greed and adopting sustainable ways of living.

Anil Rajvanshi, by mail

Nation comes first

The Congress is riddled with factionalism and parochialism. Arch rivalry and the tendency to perpetuate power are plaguing this august party. Ignoring national ethos and ideals, leaders are hankering after loaves and fishes. The party, under the aegis of stalwarts with impeccable credentials, witnessed its heyday while leading the struggle against colonial rule. Its revival and resurgence are imperative for strengthening national sentiment, solidarity, socialism and egalitarianism. We must bridge the generation gap, honour and extol veterans; experience is the best of all schoolmasters. Allegations and counter-allegations always leave us in the lurch; harmony, cooperation and unison yield rich dividends. None is indispensable — the nation matters.

Jarnail Singh Brar, Bathinda