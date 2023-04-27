 Karnataka poll plank : The Tribune India

Karnataka poll plank



Reference to the article ‘Karnataka poll narrative’; the BJP has failed to further its Hindutva agenda in states where development expectations are high. The party has done well in states where general development is slow, like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In these states, voters are content with the Hindutva card. In South, the BJP will have to deliver on development. But since the past five years have been lost in corruption issues, it is trying to rake up caste identity politics.

Rakesh Kumar, by mail

Cooperative federalism

Apropos of ‘States to boost India’s growth: PM in Kerala’; the concept of ‘cooperative federalism’ advocated by the PM reflects the true spirit of federalism that is innate in the country’s vibrant democratic traditions. A chain is as strong as the links constituting it and the state of Kerala is the best example of Centre-state relations. Furthermore, keeping in mind the comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and environment friendliness, introduction of public transport system such as Metros (landways or waterways) and Vande Bharat trains will be in consonance with the avowed aim of the welfare state propounded in our Constitution.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Death for spying

The news report ‘8 ex-Navy men face death for spying in Qatar’ is shocking and sad for India. Instead of leading a comfortable retired life, these men chose to go for another stint in a highly risky job. Laws are extremely harsh in Qatar and granting of clemency is extremely rare in such cases. The Indian government’s decision to extend consular and legal assistance may offer them

some solace.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

WFI chief must resign

This out-of-arena wrestling is not pleasing to the eyes of sports lovers in general and the wrestling enthusiasts in particular. This is one sport in which India has earned a formidable reputation with the joint efforts of wrestlers and the wrestling federation. But this dharna by prominent wrestlers is not doing any good to their reputation as well as that of the administration. The Wrestling Federation of India chief should gracefully resign and allow a thorough probe into the matter so that the facts of the case are dug out. The allegations are serious in nature and the dharna by sportspersons reflects poorly on every stakeholder. Let the truth prevail.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

End of an era

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has left behind an unmatched historic political legacy. Though strong-headed, the senior-most politician of the country will always be remembered for his humility and simplicity. With a political career lasting about seven decades, Badal’s name became synonymous with Punjab politics. The SAD has lost its draughtsman and Punjab its political grand master. His self-effacing demeanour and grace, and a warm smile disarmed the staunchest of critics and opponents. Indeed, he was a towering figure and a political stalwart.

Arshnoor, Mohali

Holiday confusion

Parkash Singh Badal’s demise is a huge loss not only to the Akali Dal, but also entire Punjab. Confusion prevailed over the announcement of a public holiday to mark his death. Some newspapers reported that April 26 would be a holiday in Punjab. However, later in the day, the state government announced a holiday on April 27. The entire day was wasted. Learning a lesson from this fiasco, the government should issue clear orders that in future the employees would observe a holiday only after the issuance of an office order by the competent authority. The government should also try to issue necessary orders as early as possible to avoid any confusion in future.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Good initiative

Reference to ‘Ambala DEEO inspects midday meal quality’; the DEEO made schoolchildren aware of the ill-effects of smoking and the need to protect our environment. It may seem like an ordinary affair, but the DEEO’s efforts are significant in view of the interest taken by the officer to advise the students. In fact, whenever a talk is delivered from the heart, it becomes effective. The question is, how many education officers perform their duty in the spirit it deserves?

S Kumar, Panchkula 

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Queues of mourners, PM leads tributes

Union Cabinet resolution condoles Badal’s death

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

Poonch attack: Man who ‘sheltered’ terrorists detained

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

After video, traffic cop booked for graft

Play ‘Samma Wali Daang’ highlights farmers’ problems

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

PM's visit triggers snarl-ups in Chandigarh

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

I-T raids continue at premises of pastor

Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

Jauramajra visits former MLA Sarhal's native village in Banga

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track