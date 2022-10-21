Kharge’s new job

Refer to ‘New Congress chief’; it does look like Kharge will be at the helm of the party, but the Gandhis will not loosen their grip. What else could explain Kharge saying that he would have no shame in taking the advice and support of the Gandhi family in running the party’s affairs? It implies that he may also be remote-controlled from 10, Janpath, like the former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh. Kharge’s new challenges include exercising full control over the party’s internal bickerings and saving the sinking political ship by turning the extant adverse political tide in the party’s favour during the forthcoming state Assembly polls and the 2024 General Election. It may be easier said than done.

Cosmetic change

Apropos of ‘New Congress chief’; the Gandhis have finally managed a reprieve for themselves. The new non- Gandhi chief, though a seasoned party veteran, will have an arduous task ahead — rejuvenating the party and remaining on the right side of the Gandhis. Hopefully, he will get a free hand, though it is unlikely if we go by the past experience. The Congress actually needed a more charismatic leader rather than a cosmetic change. A younger and more dynamic leader could have suited the situation more appropriately to energise the party at the grassroot level. But the Gandhis would not have accepted that for obvious reasons.

Medical education

Refer to ‘Tread cautiously on MBBS in mother tongue’; undoubtedly, the books for medical classes and allied reference books, manuals and journals are available in English. Translating them into mother tongue would be a mammoth challenge and exercise. Retaining the medical terminology in English would be the best option. However, those who wish to write their papers in their mother languages also need to be given an opportunity to do so in order to provide them a level playing field. If someone opts for his mother tongue to write papers, will it mean he is less capable a doctor than the one having cleared the papers in English medium? And does it mean that the doctor clearing his papers in Hindi may not know English?

Don’t rush in

Under the New Education Policy, the government is planning to start technical and medical courses in regional languages (‘Tread cautiously on MBBS in mother tongue’). This decision seems more to do with emotional appeal than enhancing the skills of students. Experts in support of the new policy quote the example of Russia, Japan and China, where English is replaced by one national language. In our country, there are numerous regional languages. Also, no preparation has been made for the translation of research journals and papers from English to other languages.

War lessons

The article ‘India lost and learnt’ is informative as most of the provocative markers of the 1962 India-China war have been highlighted. It was, indeed, a diplomatic and strategic blunder. India has surely learnt from the defeat and now holds a much better position both diplomatically and strategically. But India should further strengthen the infrastructure along the LAC.

Always alert

Apropos of ‘India lost and learnt’; the debacle of the Indian Army in 1962 was a blunder on the part of the then Nehru regime. The expansionist policies of China, which are based on mere whims, continue to be a roadblock in resolving the age-old border dispute. In the current scenario, where China leaves no stone unturned to hamper Indian interests, India should not let its guard down and must work steadfastly on bolstering its defences.

J&K violence

During his recent visit to J&K, Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted local political parties and held them responsible for terrorism in the state (‘For how long will people of J&K bear human cost?’). But since the abrogation of Article 370, there has been continuous targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits, police personnel, political workers and migrant labourers and the government has virtually failed in arresting the trend of violence in the Valley. The Union government cannot afford to snub local leaders as they have considerable sway among local residents. There is now a trust deficit in the Valley. Kashmiri Pandits have been on protest for the past couple of months. Cracking down on terrorism and rebuilding trust are the pre-requisites for peace in J&K. The government needs to change its Kashmir policy and talk to mainstream political parties. It also needs to conduct free and fair elections.

