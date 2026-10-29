LAC vigil needs more manpower

Apropos of ‘ITBP & unsettled borders’; the Galwan valley clash in June 2020 underlined the volatile nature of the Chinese frontier. The ITBP’s deployment along the Line of Actual Control, though indispensable, cannot independently deter a full-scale military offensive by the PLA. The Indian Army’s forward deployment of infantry, armour and artillery remains vital to withstand and counter any Chinese aggression. Technology can enhance surveillance, but it cannot replace boots on the ground. Sustained manpower, robust infrastructure and integrated command arrangements are imperative to safeguard the LAC.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Advertisement

Vested interests in media

With reference to ‘Source security’; the neutrality and independence of watchdog agencies and all kinds of media should be ensured by the government for strengthening the roots of democracy. No government in the world likes to exhibit its wrongdoings in public. Media houses also work under compulsions and often have vested interests; journalists are merely employees carrying out their duties. Sometimes, the mainstream media appear not only tight-lipped but also disseminate false narratives to favour somebody.

Advertisement

Dilwar Ali, Tohana

Cap trade margins on medicines

Apropos of ‘Loot, dacoity : SC asks why entire system working to help drug firms’; the government is ironically permitting markup on medicines. Further, the government’s primary focus on anti-cancer drugs stems from the extreme financial burden they place on families, but the Supreme Court is questioning this limited approach and pushing for broader price controls on other medicines too. The government has decided to cap the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30% to make them more affordable for patients. Can this be extended to other medicines as well?

Advertisement

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Stalled drug policy

Regarding the ongoing debate on the exorbitant pricing of medicines, the apex court has repeatedly asked who benefits from it. Besides hospitals, a large number of quacks benefit from huge profit margins. The entire trade-margin racket is designed to facilitate the sale of large volumes of medicines in the grey market, which is operated by quacks and unlicensed chemists. In this market, there are no manufacturing records, quality controls, prescriptions or chemist receipts. The government continues to follow the pre-Independence drug policy of 1940. The new policy, which is expected to provide for both quality and price controls, has been stalled for several years.

Dinesh Khosla, Rohtak

Grain vouchers can work better

To prevent the pilferage of foodgrains meant for families below the poverty line, a village-level voucher system can be helpful. Vouchers should be given directly to farmers, who would then supply wheat or rice directly to BPL households. The farmers can then redeem the vouchers with the government for payment. This creates a direct link between the farmer and the BPL family, with no middlemen. It would save time and money, reduce red tape and curb corruption, and bring relief to both. Transport and storage losses would reduce. The government should try a pilot project and extend it to other villages if the results are encouraging.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

A wealth of experiences

Apropos of ‘Someone else’s grandfather’; the Middle is a gentle yet powerful reminder of how easily we take our elders for granted while getting lost in our digital space. It is so easy to sit beside someone who has lived a life full of varied experiences, yet remains entirely detached. We just let precious moments slip away because of the barrier created by earphones. We must pause, look closely at the elders around us — whether our own or someone else’s — and take the time to offer them our attention, time and care.

SR Vashisht, Ludhiana