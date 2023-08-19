Refer to ‘Gender stereotypes’; language matters, especially in the legal field. It influences attitudes, encapsulates social mores on sensitive issues, and serves as an important signal to the authorities. This is why the Supreme Court’s initiative to draft a handbook illustrating words perpetuating gender stereotypes that should be avoided in court is significant. While many institutions have made progress in promoting gender equality, challenges remain in some domains, including the judiciary. If the manual can remove some barriers in access to justice and help marginalised communities become more comfortable in approaching the authorities, it would achieve its goals.

Mohammad Taukir, West Champaran

SC move praiseworthy

Apropos of ‘Gender stereotypes’; the SC move to remove certain insensitive and crass words against women from the legal ecosystem is praiseworthy. However, as old habits die hard, it will be difficult for lawyers to refer to the handbook time and again and refrain from using unsavoury language against the fairer sex. Nowadays, lawyers lace their arguments with ‘below the belt’ comments just to hog the limelight. The effort to ensure dignity and respect for women in the courtroom through careful paraphrasing is a positive step. However, for such measures to be truly effective, they need to be part of a broader societal shift in attitudes towards gender equality.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Empowering artisans

Refer to ‘Boost for artisans’; with the approval of Rs 13,000 crore for the Vishwakarma Yojana, a ray of hope has emerged for the unsung heroes, our artisans. Traditional crafts require specialised skills that are passed down through generations. The scheme will ensure that these skills are retained and shared with younger artisans. The scheme, aiming to provide support to around 30 lakh artisans and craftsmen, is likely to have a positive impact on both the artists and the preservation of traditional crafts. Establishing centres of learning in each state where traditional arts and crafts are at risk can be a proactive approach to implementing the scheme effectively.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Not in good taste

The absence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann from the ceremonial ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Independence Day did not go down well with the host. His remark that the CM did not attend the event as perhaps he is afraid of the ceremonial cannons placed outside Raj Bhavan was not in good taste. Such remarks are not expected of a seasoned politician like Purohit, especially when he is the constitutional head of the state. These jibes are likely to aggravate the bitterness between the two, which is not in the interest of the state.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

China must respect pacts

Refer to ‘LAC talks deadlocked, Depsang sticking point’; despite numerous meetings at the military commander level, the LAC issues have not been resolved. China needs to respect all bilateral agreements and protocols to arrive at a solution, keeping in view the spirit of mutual consultations, cooperation and coordination. China wants to keep the LAC in a fluid state so that it can pressurise India in the spheres of economy, technology and commerce. It wants to secure its interests and enhance its position on the global stage. China doesn’t want India to prosper. Both countries should move forward in an effective manner for peace, tranquillity and prosperity in the region.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

PM’s I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Independence Day left the Opposition parties fuming as he exuded confidence over winning a third term. Nevertheless, his all-embracing ‘my 140 crore family members’ reference to the citizens of the country during the address would have a profound emotional impact on the people (voters) before the 2024 General Election. Such inclusive language and sentiment fosters a sense of unity, belonging and a shared purpose among the population.

KK Sood, Nangal

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Supreme Court