Leading G20

Apropos of ‘India’s G20 presidency’; it is a matter of pride for India that it is going to take over the presidency of G20 from Indonesia. ‘One World, One Family’ is the only way forward to mitigate and combat problems confronting the world today. India firmly believes in taking all countries along in meeting the myriad challenges. The Ukraine war and climate change are the biggest challenges. India has good ties with both Russia and the US. Hopefully, India would continue to have good relations with all nations and be able to contribute effectively and positively towards the achievement of goals set during its presidency.

RAVI SHARMA, by mail

G20 goals

Apropos of ‘India’s G20 presidency’; as the Bali summit is in progress, it is hoped that India would be able to make a positive difference during its presidency — from ‘recovering together’ to ‘recovering stronger’ to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The challenges include China’s expansion; hardships as a result of the Ukraine war, namely food and fuel shortages; and climate crisis. India’s point of convergence should be on solving the crises which have deeply polarised the world.

Tashi Baheti, by mail

Make plans work

Making India carbon-neutral by 2070 may sound good, but the government must ensure that it implement the plans effectively. The government launches many programmes and schemes, but implementation is lax, thereby rendering them ineffective. Electric vehicles won’t make any difference if electricity is provided through coal. How will India’s forest cover increase by 2030 if we are making plans that require deforestation?

Varneet Singh, Ludhiana

Is ban possible?

Reference to ‘Gun-free culture’; the notification is appreciated by a majority of Punjabis, but is it possible to actually implement the orders? The security scenario of the state has changed over the last few months. Gangsters have been indulging in targeted killings and issuing extortion calls even from jails. Glorifying guns and gangsters in songs cannot be justified. But can the government ban all songs in the market? Gangsters have been using firearms smuggled from across the border. Licenced arms are hardly used for such crimes. The ban cannot be implemented without serious homework. Police protection is also seen as a waste of manpower.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Straw as fuel

Reference to the news report ‘Punjab makes mandatory to use 20 per cent straw as fuel for brick-kilns’; the idea is admirable but it raises certain questions. Even the lowest quality brick cannot be fired at a temperature less than 800 degrees C. A temperature of around 1,100 degrees C is needed to produce strong brick. Straw, or any grass, ignites at about 400 degrees C. If the fire gets going in a large pile of straw and burns for some minutes, the temperature of the flame usually reaches about 600 degrees C, although higher temperatures can be reached for short periods - assuming that brick-kiln owners continue to use conventional kilns. Does the government's new paddy straw order mean that kilns will produce bricks of lower quality? If the bricks are of lower quality, will kiln owners reduce the prices of bricks? Will the building specifications required for Grade A bricks be amended? Or, is the government promoting some new kind of kiln that will produce temperatures of around 1,100 degrees C even though the fuel is cut with straw?

BALJEET GILL, Patiala

Electoral corruption

Seizures worth Rs 60 crore have been made in terms of cash, gold, liquor, drugs etc. in the recent Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections as compared to seizures worth Rs 10 crore in the elections of 2017. Such reports keep pouring in from all states in the fray. Is it only economic poverty or also moral and ethical poverty of people that lures voters to cast their votes for a few bucks? It was expected that money power will wither away with increased literacy. Alas, it has not. Surveillance teams of the Election Commission come into action only after the announcement of elections while candidates start distributing cash and other freebies much in advance. No agency of the government is able to check this. It goes without saying that those who come to power by spending huge amounts of money will recover the same from the hard-earned money of the taxpayers.

KR Bharti, Shimla

