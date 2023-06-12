 Learn from US, Europe : The Tribune India

Learn from US, Europe



Apropos of ‘Pamper the farmers, make them rich’ (Nous Indica); India, Europe and the US by and large follow the same model of agriculture. And yet, Indian farmers are either dying by suicide or living in distress. Both the US and Europe have implemented various measures to protect and support their farmers. These measures are designed to address challenges faced by farmers and ensure the stability and viability of the agricultural sector. Both provide financial assistance to farmers through subsidies and direct payments. These help stabilise farm incomes, support agricultural production and offset market fluctuations and price volatility.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Middlemen exploit farmers

Farmers are referred to as annadatas (food providers). However, unfortunately, they often face challenges and difficulties when it comes to selling their produce in the market (Nous Indica). They rely on middlemen or intermediaries, who exploit them by offering low prices and unfair deals. Besides, inadequate infrastructure, such as poor transportation and storage facilities, hinders farmers’ ability to access markets and sell their produce at a profit. Recently, Haryana’s farmers were forced to sell sunflower seed to private buyers at rates as low as Rs 4,000 per quintal as the government was not buying their produce at the MSP. Farmers sell their produce for a pittance, even as customers pay exorbitant prices.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Legal guarantee to MSP

Refer to ‘Pamper the farmers, make them rich’ (Nous Indica); the need of the hour is to make farmers prosperous by providing legal guarantee of the MSP on farm produce. It’s unfortunate that in order to get remunerative prices for their crops, farmers often have to stage protests and face police wrath. The farmers, who are the backbone of the agricultural sector and contribute significantly to ensuring food security, have to struggle to get a fair price for their produce — which they should get naturally as a matter of right. It is important to recognise and appreciate the vital role that farmers play in society.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Spread peace, not hate

Refer to ‘Brampton parade’; as if Operation Blue Star and its aftermath were not enough, the politics being played by certain sections of the Indian diaspora, based in Canada and the UK, is regrettable. Every peace-loving person detests such events. Punjabis have moved on and favour peace. However, certain elements based in the West have intentionally kept those memories alive, with the tacit support of their adopted countries. In the name of freedom of expression, western nations allow nefarious activities on their soil. Despite the Indian Government’s clear stand on the issue, these events are allowed to take place. Hate should have no place in any society.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Trump indicted again

Refer to ‘Trump indicted for federal crime’; describing his conduct as disgraceful would be an understatement. It is clear that former US President Donald Trump is rapidly going down the hill. Earlier, he was indicted in the hush money case and now it is for mishandling classified documents. More charges would follow. Though he would fight the cases in court, the damage has been done. Now, he would cry foul and play the victim card and his supporters would be on roads to play along. So, the Biden administration must gear up to handle potential chaos in the country.

Bal Govind, Noida

Not a wise decision

Refer to ‘No more non-EV two-wheeler registration from July in Chandigarh’; the decision will hit the common man as electric vehicles are still relatively expensive, and not everyone can afford them. There is a big market for non-electric two-wheelers; a blanket ban is not a viable solution to curb pollution. These vehicles need to be phased out, but there should be ample opportunities for consumers. People connected directly or indirectly to the business will be affected by the move. The authorities should not impose the decision on the people, but encourage them through attractive schemes so that they voluntarily buy electric vehicles.

MPS Chadha, Mohali

