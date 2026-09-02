Legal fraternity at a crossroads

With reference to ‘Poor prisoners need more than lawyers’; counselling under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System is certainly essential for prisoners who genuinely cannot afford lawyers’ fees. At the same time, concerns raised by sections of the Bar about state-funded legal aid systems creating a parallel criminal-defence structure deserve serious consideration. Such arrangements should not unintentionally undermine the professional opportunities, independence or accountability of practising advocates. Courts are already facing an enormous backlog, and if society also learns to resolve suitable disputes through dialogue, mediation and amicable settlement, judicial time can be used for important matters.

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Harish Monga, Ferozepur

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Give educationists a free hand

Refer to ‘Way forward for Punjab school education’; unless education is insulated from non-academic influences, equitable and democratic aspirations of ordinary citizens will remain a far cry even under NEP 2020. Let education be left in the hands of educationists, and not just make cosmetic changes. When core objectives are divorced from the system’s actual functioning, collapse of the educational edifice occurs within no time. Schools are operating under political influence, vote bank politics, and other superfluous reasons.

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Savita Mehta, Pathankot

Rankings not the purpose

Apropos of ‘University rankings’; when numbers become the primary measure of success, universities and institutes of higher learning start focusing on them rather than the quality of education. Patents, publications and research projects certainly have value, but they cannot alone define the quality of education in an institution. Instead of doing meaningful work and then reporting it, institutions often work primarily to produce something valuable to report. The more fundamental question is: What is the institution giving to a student who spends some of the most formative years of his life there? Rankings can be useful indicators, but they must not become the purpose of education.

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Navdeep Kaur, Amritsar

AI a double-edged sword

Refer to ‘AI anxiety’; the growing concern among young workers regarding AI replacing manual work has intensified with the rapid evolution of platforms like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, which regularly launch specifically designed models to trim down workloads and improve efficiency. Ultimately, it’s a double-edged sword. While easing the drudgery of technical labour, AI has put those lacking technological knowhow on the back foot. It is up to the younger generation to keep pace with AI’s latest advancements to get the best of both worlds, ensuring smarter work and more career avenues.

Suraj Kathuria, Jind

Unfair to candidates without quota

The caste divide narrative that was promoted by the British through the Government of India (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1936, has deepened. The Constitution accepted the caste schedule of the British that provided reservation, whose scope has expanded enormously since then, leaving no scope for the economically underprivileged. The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, pushed by the Supreme Court have widened the gap. The State has in a way become legally cruel towards the General Category candidates. When will this hypocrisy end?

Jai Prakash Gupta, Ambala

Beyond the ‘trick’ narrative

India’s GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year. To characterise GDP reporting as a “trick” is to misunderstand its fundamental purpose: it is an internationally standardised accounting tool designed to measure a nation’s total economic muscle, not its social equity. Governments do not invent these metrics to deceive; rather, they emphasise them because aggregate growth is the primary indicator of global competition, fiscal capacity and a country’s ability to attract foreign investment.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar