 Lessons from the Kargil War : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Lessons from the Kargil War



With reference to ‘Recalling the blood spilt on mountaintops’ (Nous Indica); as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Kargil conflict, it is crucial to reflect on the lessons learnt from the episode. The Kargil bloodshed, the Doklam incursion and the Ladakh standoff are stark reminders of the threats on our borders. These events should not be mere footnotes in history but pivotal moments for introspection and fortification. The valour of our soldiers must not be forgotten. However, the intelligence failure that necessitated such sacrifice should be looked into. There is a need to ensure that the bravery of our troops is matched by the vigil on our borders.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Prevent a repeat

Apropos of ‘Recalling the blood spilt on mountaintops’ (Nous Indica); the Kargil conflict is a saga of patriotism that is still fresh in the minds of Indians. The current standoff with China remains a matter of concern. The last thing we want is a repeat of the Kargil War. It would lead to bloodshed and the loss of lives all over again. China’s incursions into Ladakh and Doklam and the Dragon’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh expose Beijing’s nefarious ploy against India. New Delhi’s emphatic response to China’s baseless claims has shown that India will not succumb to such heavy-handed tactics.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Protecting India’s global image

With reference to the editorial ‘Tough stand on terror’; India needs to be wary of the Western powers that do not support New Delhi’s rise as a major power on the world stage. Of course, Western countries use India to counter the Chinese influence in the region. But when it comes to Indian efforts to nip the evil of terrorism in the bud, those powerful countries do nothing. West Asia is already going through a volatile phase. With hostilities between Iran and Israel reaching a flashpoint, the situation is a time bomb waiting to explode at any moment. India would do well to dispel the claims that R&AW carried out killings on Pakistani soil. In view of the recent diplomatic tensions between India and some Western powers, New Delhi cannot afford to take any step that will prompt the Western media to paint it as a country that does not respect other nations’ sovereignty.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Promise of a better future

Apropos of the editorial ‘Congress manifesto’; the Congress’ pledge to initiate affirmative action is a beacon of hope for India’s marginalised communities. For decades, these groups have been sidelined and their potential stifled by the archaic chains of caste. The proposed lifting of the reservation cap is not just a political promise. It is a clarion call for equality and justice. As the nation goes to the polls, the Congress’ commitment to the promises highlighted in its manifesto must become the cornerstone of governance, if it is voted to power. It’s time to dismantle the barriers of caste and craft a future where the circumstances of one’s birth do not decide one’s destiny.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Don’t tinker with history

Refer to the news report ‘NCERT books drop references to Babri demolition, Gujarat riots’; the quick pace at which abrupt changes are being made to the curricula is not academically desirable. Introducing one drastic change after another in the syllabi does not bode well for the education system. In the field of science and technology, a periodic revision of the syllabi is necessary to keep pace with new inventions and discoveries. But there should be no unnecessary alterations in the books of literature or the social sciences. The NCERT must not play with history.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

NCERT book revisions welcome

With reference to ‘NCERT books drop references to Babri demolition, Gujarat riots’; the latest revisions made by the NCERT in the textbooks have sparked a debate about the portrayal of historical events and political narratives in educational material. Are these alterations an effort to reflect contemporary realities and correct factual errors in textbooks or just a needless syllabus revision? Some references to the Babri Masjid demolition have been dropped. The language is being changed to align with the latest developments in politics. There is a need to acknowledge the complexity of such events, ensuring that the communities affected are represented accurately. Overall, efforts to update textbooks reflect a commitment to providing students with accurate, relevant and inclusive learning material.

Shruti Saggar, Ludhiana

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kargil #Ladakh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

2
Ludhiana

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

3
Delhi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 3 held

4
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

5
Himachal

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

6
Delhi

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

7
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
World

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election

9
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

10
Amritsar

BJP Amritsar candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...

‘Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress’

‘Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress’

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

Democracy Bhagat Singh fought for in danger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Democracy Bhagat Singh fought for in danger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Lashes out at Centre, terms it ‘kale Angrez’

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana: Priyanka

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana: Priyanka


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

BJP Amritsar candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Tarn Taran: Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

Chandigarh launches portal to curb interstate liquor smuggling

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Received letter with ‘very disturbing’ facts from DLSA, says court while hearing Delhi riots case

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 3 held

Refused matchbox to light cigarettes, teens kill youth in north Delhi

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast