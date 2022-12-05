Lessons from wars

Apropos of ‘A tale of two wars’ (Nous Indica); the 1962 debacle was a political failure. Nehru took China for granted. The Army was not well equipped. Even then, our soldiers fought till the last man to stop the Chinese from entering Tezpur. In 1971, the Pakistan army faced a crushing defeat. It not only lost the war, but also lost half of Pakistan. The wars offer lessons for politicians, too. The then PM agreed to return 92,000 prisoners of war without caring about our brave soldiers languishing in Pakistani jails. Politicians, when in power, appease China and Pakistan, but when in the Opposition, they keep clamouring about getting our men back. Soldiers and God are remembered only during a crisis.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

America’s real face

‘A tale of two wars’ rightly makes out a case that the US has always stood by Pakistan, ignoring its heinous crimes of terrorism and genocide during the liberation of East Pakistan (Bangladesh). Pakistan has been fuelling terror activities in J&K, carried out the Mumbai attack, Kargil incursion, etc. All this has been going on with the tacit support of the US. There is no consistency in America’s policy on Pakistan. It has resumed financial aid to Pakistan, which is now off the FATF grey list. At the same time, even insignificant rights violations in India are blown out of proportion. Modi was denied visa by the US, but no Pakistani leader, howsoever ruthless he may have been, was meted out such treatment. India should see through the real face of America and not fall into its trap of occasional pro-India statements.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Paying the price

It has rightly been pointed out that India must learn from mistakes of 1962 (‘A tale of two wars’). After the victory over Pakistan and the subsequent capture of 92,000 prisoners of war, it was a blunder to return the soldiers to Pakistan. There was a golden chance to solve the problems created by Pakistan forever, but we missed it. We are facing the consequences of that decision in the form of a persistent proxy war by Pakistan.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Collegium system

The contention of the Supreme Court is rational that the existing Collegium system should be retained. It is a transparent and flawless system. The candidatures are fairly deliberated. The motivated intervention by the government attempts to derail the system should be resisted and the ongoing vicious controversy should be put to rest.

BAKHSHI GURPRIT SINGH, JALANDHAR

Legal wrongs

Refer to ‘All hopes on CJI Chandrachud’; the law that puts people behind bars without trial is wrong. Since no one is guilty unless proved, all undertrials should be released on bail. The imprisonment of a person, who is eventually acquitted, is a crime. The CJI should infuse fresh blood in the lower courts to act fearlessly; defend the Collegium system; and ensure that the UAPA Act is not misused to teach a lesson to those not falling in line with the government.

CS MANN, UNA

Buildings of the past

With regard to ‘Post-1947 architecture merits conservation’; many buildings of historical importance need attention or have been completely transformed into new facades that bear no resemblance to the original. There is need to bring in regulation that prevents this demolition of culture and history, or else the uniqueness of every city will be eroded. All that will be left is soulless uniformity with no hint of the past. Every city has its landmarks that must be protected from this wave of development. Preservation and conservation should be done by engaging experts and staying true to the roots.

RCS Dhaliwal, Mohali

How propaganda?

He who has knowledge about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus from their native land will not describe The Kashmir Files as ‘propaganda’ or a ‘vulgar’ portrayal. The remarks of the IFFI jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, were uncalled for. The film depicts the realistic situation prevailing in the Valley at that time. The remarks seem politically motivated. He should have taken a cinematic critical view of the film. The ambassador of Israel did well to apologise for the blunder of his countryman. How can shedding light on the massacre of Pandits be called propaganda?

KARNAIL SINGH, Kharar

Memories best souvenirs

Refer to the middle ‘Tourist souvenirs that are not’; it is common to see souvenirs not being made locally. Most beach and hill destinations do not have manufacturing plants for souvenirs and have environmental regulations imposed on them. The best souvenirs to take are memories, which can be done by enjoying the trip to the fullest.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

