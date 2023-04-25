letters to the editor

Magic figure of 99.9%

According to the Bar Council of India, 99.9% of the people in India do not favour the idea of same-sex marriage, and, therefore, the court should allow Parliament, which represents the people of the country, to legislate on it. The question is: from where did the council get the magic figure of 99.9%? Does Parliament really reflect the views of ‘all’ the people of India? No social reform would ever have happened if the majority opinion was considered! Even the 0.1 per cent that the council considers not worthy of opinion deserve to be heard. The court should bring the decriminalisation judgment to its natural conclusion by legalising same-sex marriage.

Kusum Chadda, Zirakpur

For SC to decide

This refers to the Bar Council passing a resolution opposing same-sex marriage. The matter has been on the court’s agenda for a while now and must be left for the Supreme Court to decide. The court has spent its precious time on the matter and these hours should not be discarded. The concept of marriage may be a matter of individual ideology and does not affect the common man in a negative way as this is a matter of choice. Freedom is the foundation of democracy and India must carry on with the spirit of inclusivity. Interference by multiple entities will only hinder the decision process further. Let the court decide.

Shaurya Lall, Zirakpur

PM’s silence

The report ‘Wrestlers back on dharna to demand justice’ is shocking as petty politics is coming in way of justice to women wrestlers who brought glory to the nation in spite of heavy odds. Why justice is being denied to them for the sake of saving the skin of a single main accused is baffling! Formation of a committee without making its report public is a farce on a serious issue like sexual harassment. The silence of the PM on the issue is intriguing as he is always generous in calling women players to congratulate them on winning laurels for the country. His intervention will go a long way in ensuring that women players are not exploited.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Amritpal’s arrest

The statewide search for pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh was a costly affair for Punjab, with 80,000 police personnel being deployed for the purpose. Internet services were suspended, which was a major hindrance to the public. Even though he has been arrested, speculation over the functioning of the state machinery remains. The common people look to the police for maintenance of law and order. The police were given the slip multiple times. They made numerous arrests, but only of mere pawns. This must not be the precedent Punjab sets for itself. The long chase has ended with a peaceful arrest and legal action must follow.

Cheshta, Ambala

Hazardous job

In reference to ‘Industrial tank deaths’; just for some meagre amount of money, these workers are compelled to risk their lives. In some cases, they are the sole breadwinners of their families. More job opportunities or programmes should be introduced where they could get paid enough, so that they do not have to resort to such hazardous jobs.

Yamini Verma, Chandigarh

Ignoring safety

Refer to ‘Industrial tank deaths’; such workers are illiterate and don’t understand their rights while working in hazardous conditions. It is a matter of shame that employers hire cheap labour for selfish interests. The hard work of these labourers is not valued and they are deprived of safety and security. A strict law must be implemented for the welfare of the labourers. Penalty should be imposed on defaulting employers.

SUBER SINGH PARIHAR, by mail

Farm insurance

Apropos of ‘Equipping farmers to cope with crop losses’; agriculture insurance is one of the most complex types of insurance in existence as it combines finance, science, legislation, administration and climate change. A farmer-friendly policy is fundamental to any insurance plan. It must be simple to apply and easy to understand. Crop insurance policy should be tailored to meet farmers’ needs and priorities, and also be transparent and free from manipulation. PMFBY has failed to enthuse farmers due to its all-India character and other complexities in arriving at the losses suffered. Crop insurance must be state or area-specific with low premium. All vegetables and fruits, besides rabi and kharif crops, should be covered. Losses due to climate variations must be assessed taking the farmer as a unit and not a revenue village. Further, it should be optional to all, including the loanee farmers. A comprehensive insurance plan is the need of the hour and not a plan that favours corporates.

GS MANN, by mail

