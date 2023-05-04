letters to the editor

Raking up emotive issues

Refer to ‘Battleground Karnataka’; development has taken a backseat in the Karnataka election campaign. The BJP seems to have jettisoned the development plank. After decrying ‘revdi culture’, it is hypocritical of the PM and his party to promise freebies. The BJP doesn’t have credible local leaders in Karnataka. Asking for votes in the name of PM Modi has its own pitfalls and is not going to work forever. By attacking the Congress for proposing to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto, the BJP is only raising the communal temperatures in the hope of reaping electoral rewards.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Fictitious manifestos

The Congress and the BJP have released their manifestos for the Karnataka elections. Both parties are striving to outdo each other in terms of doling out freebies, resorting to appeasement tactics and name-calling. Interestingly, many promises are as good as promising the moon and may not even pass legal scrutiny. The disgusting part is that the manifestos do not have an element of accountability and, invariably, the winning party brazenly contends that it was just a jumla made in the heat and dust of the elections. The Election Commission should issue guidelines on manifestos. Generally, they are designed to mislead gullible voters.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Importance of cantonments

Apropos of ‘Cantonment tag goes’; a cantonment houses important military equipment, special vehicles, technological setup, war plans, residential houses for military personnel, schools for children etc. Allowing too many strangers into the area may lead to security issues. Builders and politicians have been eyeing posh and well-developed cantonment areas. The civil areas segregated from the cantonment may witness the emergence of multi-storeyed buildings, clubs and markets. These developments may pose a threat to security. Development, beautification and landscaping created by the military administration cannot be maintained by the civil authorities.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), mohali

Difficult to maintain

With the gradual rise in population, urbanisation has all but taken away the serenity of many cantonment areas, like what happened in and around Yol Cantt. The archaic colonial practice had continued to this day and it was really a difficult task for the services to maintain such cantonments. At the same time, civilians residing in nearby areas also felt the need to capitalise on urban development, but couldn’t do so as the administration was not in the hands of the civilian authorities. Doing away with the cantonment tag, however, may facilitate the entry of land sharks.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Execution by hanging

Refer to ‘Mulling expert panel to review execution by hanging: Centre to SC’; in 2017 advocate Rishi Malhotra had filed a PIL in the SC, seeking the abolition of death penalty by hanging. He wanted it to be replaced with less painful methods. It is hard to determine authoritatively as to which mode of execution is less painful. A person sentenced to death no longer remains a normal human being. His psychology undergoes a cataclysmic change. Once the convict loses the hope of commutation of the death sentence, his only desire is to end his agony by the execution of the sentence; he is not concerned about the mode.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Theatre commands needless

Apropos of ‘How best to set up integrated theatre commands’; there is not much progress in setting up theatre commands, even after the appointment of the CDS. The reasons are obvious — lack of resources and operational consensus within the three services. But the question is: do we really need theatre commands to safeguard our national interests? We don’t have to copy the US or China blindly as their military context, resources and objectives are entirely different. Joint training and planning are required, and not unnecessarily creating top-heavy organisations that will strain the already-scarce weapon resources.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), Bhadsali

Wrestling imbroglio

Denying justice to wrestlers, despite their serious allegations, is like adding insult to injury. According to Section 154 of the CrPC, the police are duty-bound to register an FIR in case a complaint pertains to a cognisable offence. Two FIRs were filed against the WFI chief only after the Supreme Court stepped in. In this case, the accused is an MP of the ruling party, while the complainants are celebrities who have won laurels for the country. The accused also has a criminal background. He should be arrested at the earliest.

GD Gupta, Jagadhari