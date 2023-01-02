 Liquor quality control : The Tribune India

Liquor quality control



Apropos of ‘Clean up the distilleries’ (Nous Indica); it is easier said than done as all endeavours are futile unless the system, where everyone is after the ‘goose that lays the golden eggs’, is rid of loopholes that facilitate crafty manipulation. Moral policing or prohibition is not the government’s business. Governments are obliged to ensure quality control and check pilferage of revenue dues. Illogical curbs and controls are responsible for the evils of smuggling and compromises on quality that prove fatal at times. The strategy that ended smuggling and black marketeering of commodities such as vanaspati oils, cement and even two-wheelers in the 1960s-70s is required to end illicit production and tragedies linked with spurious liquor.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Distillation policy

Even a tough legislation cannot stop people from drinking liquor and prohibition has failed wherever it was imposed (‘Clean up the distilleries’; Nous Indica). Politicians control distillers and make policies which favour them. Distilleries can sell liquor in retail directly to avoid paying revenue. This is a big leakage of state income. The government is not purposely catching the big fish who are producing contaminated hooch and transporting them in pre-mix cement trucks. We are a nation of hypocrites. We call it somras if it is offered as prasad to Goddess Kali, but condemn alcohol if people consume it in homes and bars. The best way indeed is to promote local brewing and distilleries that can produce quality and affordable liquor for the poor. This will stop spurious distillation of hooch and generate income for the state. The rate of liquor must be reduced so that people don’t produce hooch that claims lives. In our defence forces, liquor is part of the rations and soldiers get additional rum to counter the cold weather. There is nothing wrong with drinking, but with drinking wrong liquor.

Capt Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd), Kharar

Peerless Pelé

Reference to ‘Colossus of football’; Pelé was indeed the greatest football player of all time. He showed that victory is not accidental but a mixture of steady zeal, perseverance, skills and love of the game. His pivotal role in raising the standard of football in his native Brazil was phenomenal. It was he who popularised football in the US. He was a class apart with his peerless dribbling and lethal kicks. His demise is a big loss to the world of football.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Jail security

In reference to the recovery of mobile phones and cigarette packets in Ferozepur jail; high-resolution cameras should be installed around the jail periphery to check whether any person is throwing or carrying anything into the premises. Recorded SIMs should be monitored and detection of any extra SIM card or phone network even for the shortest time should be inquired into immediately. System analysts directly answerable to the DGP’s office should be recruited and deputed for this task with defined and rotational duty hours. Mobile jammers should be made compulsory. Criminals are adopting new techniques, so the government also needs to update its measures for efficient dealing.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

EC’s initiative

Apropos of ‘Remote EVMs’; kudos to the Election Commission for having developed a prototype of a remote EVM that will enable domestic migrants to cast their votes at the place where they have settled. The fact that the commission has not only invited various political parties for demonstration, but also sought written views from them on various aspects of the matter, should leave no room for any apprehension about the misuse thereof. Let us not question the proven credentials of the EC on some presumptive basis alone.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Migrant voters

Reference to ‘Remote EVMs’; the Election Commission’s initiative of introducing remote EVMs to enable crores of migrants living in different parts of the country to exercise their franchise from the place of their settlement is a welcome step. No doubt, the task of identification and enumeration of migrants, and implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in other states is formidable, but not impossible. Also, fears of all political parties about the misuse of machines need to be dispelled beforehand. The inclusion of crores of migrants in the election process through the remote voting system will go a long way in further strengthening parliamentary democracy.

CS MANN, UNA

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace