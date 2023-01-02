Liquor quality control

Apropos of ‘Clean up the distilleries’ (Nous Indica); it is easier said than done as all endeavours are futile unless the system, where everyone is after the ‘goose that lays the golden eggs’, is rid of loopholes that facilitate crafty manipulation. Moral policing or prohibition is not the government’s business. Governments are obliged to ensure quality control and check pilferage of revenue dues. Illogical curbs and controls are responsible for the evils of smuggling and compromises on quality that prove fatal at times. The strategy that ended smuggling and black marketeering of commodities such as vanaspati oils, cement and even two-wheelers in the 1960s-70s is required to end illicit production and tragedies linked with spurious liquor.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Distillation policy

Even a tough legislation cannot stop people from drinking liquor and prohibition has failed wherever it was imposed (‘Clean up the distilleries’; Nous Indica). Politicians control distillers and make policies which favour them. Distilleries can sell liquor in retail directly to avoid paying revenue. This is a big leakage of state income. The government is not purposely catching the big fish who are producing contaminated hooch and transporting them in pre-mix cement trucks. We are a nation of hypocrites. We call it somras if it is offered as prasad to Goddess Kali, but condemn alcohol if people consume it in homes and bars. The best way indeed is to promote local brewing and distilleries that can produce quality and affordable liquor for the poor. This will stop spurious distillation of hooch and generate income for the state. The rate of liquor must be reduced so that people don’t produce hooch that claims lives. In our defence forces, liquor is part of the rations and soldiers get additional rum to counter the cold weather. There is nothing wrong with drinking, but with drinking wrong liquor.

Capt Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd), Kharar

Peerless Pelé

Reference to ‘Colossus of football’; Pelé was indeed the greatest football player of all time. He showed that victory is not accidental but a mixture of steady zeal, perseverance, skills and love of the game. His pivotal role in raising the standard of football in his native Brazil was phenomenal. It was he who popularised football in the US. He was a class apart with his peerless dribbling and lethal kicks. His demise is a big loss to the world of football.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Jail security

In reference to the recovery of mobile phones and cigarette packets in Ferozepur jail; high-resolution cameras should be installed around the jail periphery to check whether any person is throwing or carrying anything into the premises. Recorded SIMs should be monitored and detection of any extra SIM card or phone network even for the shortest time should be inquired into immediately. System analysts directly answerable to the DGP’s office should be recruited and deputed for this task with defined and rotational duty hours. Mobile jammers should be made compulsory. Criminals are adopting new techniques, so the government also needs to update its measures for efficient dealing.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

EC’s initiative

Apropos of ‘Remote EVMs’; kudos to the Election Commission for having developed a prototype of a remote EVM that will enable domestic migrants to cast their votes at the place where they have settled. The fact that the commission has not only invited various political parties for demonstration, but also sought written views from them on various aspects of the matter, should leave no room for any apprehension about the misuse thereof. Let us not question the proven credentials of the EC on some presumptive basis alone.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Migrant voters

Reference to ‘Remote EVMs’; the Election Commission’s initiative of introducing remote EVMs to enable crores of migrants living in different parts of the country to exercise their franchise from the place of their settlement is a welcome step. No doubt, the task of identification and enumeration of migrants, and implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in other states is formidable, but not impossible. Also, fears of all political parties about the misuse of machines need to be dispelled beforehand. The inclusion of crores of migrants in the election process through the remote voting system will go a long way in further strengthening parliamentary democracy.

CS MANN, UNA

