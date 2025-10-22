Litmus test for alliances

Apropos of ‘Bihar alliances on shaky ground’; the upcoming Assembly election will be a litmus test for the ruling and Opposition coalitions. Leaders of both camps are nurturing ambitions for the top post, thus making things difficult even for the BJP, which is known for its alliance management skills. The entry of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party was initially expected to make the fight triangular, but his decision not to contest the election himself might again make it a bipolar contest. This gives rise to the suspicion that there is a secret pact between him and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is perceived to be the CM face of Mahagathbandhan. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is surely facing the toughest battle of his political career because of anti-incumbency of 20 years.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Wrong to go public against IAF

Refer to ‘Why we shouldn’t look at Op Sindoor through a flawed lens’; Air Marshal R Nambiar (retd) has aptly given a point-by-point rebuttal of an article by Vice Admiral Harinder Singh (retd) that contains many misconceptions about the IAF. Going public against a sister service was inappropriate and uncalled-for. Instead, the retired Vice Admiral should have contacted the CDS and the Air Chief and sought their permission to give a presentation to the military top brass. An in-house discussion could have been held, but he chose to go public. This should be avoided in the interest of national security.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Focus on sustainable growth

Recent international reports have highlighted that the global economy is experiencing a period of instability and uncertainty. Factors such as slowing growth rates, political tensions and rapid technological changes indicate that the coming years will be challenging for nations worldwide. It is essential for countries to adopt policies that are both flexible and pragmatic. Over the past few years, the world has faced economic shocks, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions. Yet, the global economy has demonstrated resilience, thanks to prudent government policies, proactive private sector participation and the cooperation of citizens. However, this resilience cannot be taken for granted. Only through coordinated efforts can the global economy achieve lasting stability and sustainable growth.

Angel Gupta, Rajpura

Cocking a snook at SC order

Refer to ‘Diwali’s dark side’; it is a matter of grave concern that the Supreme Court’s direction to use only green firecrackers for a stipulated period on Diwali was largely flouted across the country. Unfortunately, people burst crackers well past midnight, aggravating air and noise pollution. Such irresponsible behaviour adversely impacts public health, especially of children and senior citizens. Fire incidents, which sometimes cause loss of life and property, are attributable to an excessive use of fireworks. The police and the local administration turn a blind eye to these goings-on. The need of the hour is to carry out random checking of vulnerable spots at night time and bring the violators of the SC order to book.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Asrani was a great comedian

Asrani was a wonderful comedian who entertained audiences for decades. He excelled in the role of a ‘side hero’ with superstars like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. He played his most iconic character of a cocky jailer in Sholay. Other movies in which he made his presence felt included Namak Haraam, Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat, Rafoo Chakkar, Satyakam and Mere Apne. Asrani’s wife Manju featured as his better half in Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, in which he played the hilarious part of Champak Bhoomiya.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Sholay’s jailer is no more

Asrani, a legendary comedian, was a simple and down-to-earth person. He worked hard to carve a niche for himself in the film world. He is fondly remembered for playing the role of a jailer (with a Hitler-style moustache) in Sholay. His classic line, ‘Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain’, will always remain in moviegoers’ hearts and minds.

Jasvinder Singh Humsafar, Maloudh