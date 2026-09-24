Maintain academic standards

Refer to ‘Pvt universities’; often, varsities overstate their academic credentials to attract more admissions and advance their financial interests. This money-grubbing attitude takes a heavy toll on educational standards, while leaving students in the dark about the quality of education they expect to receive. The teacher-student ratio should be strictly monitored to ensure adequate academic attention for every student. Regular, well-qualified teaching staff should replace ad hoc appointments to ensure that universities meet the academic standards they promise their students. Educational standards should not be put on the back burner in favour of monetary considerations.

Suraj Kathuria, Jind

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No public accountability

Refer to ‘Pvt universities’; these institutions have systematically transformed higher education into an unprincipled commercial enterprise, prioritising aggressive profit margins over academic integrity. The opacity surrounding financial allocations, administrative practices and hidden levies reveals a total disregard for public accountability. Regulators must enforce strict financial transparency, cap predatory tuition fees and ruthlessly penalise institutions, which substitute academic excellence with shameless profiteering.

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SS Paul, Nadia, WB

Diversify energy sources

Refer to ‘Coal challenge’; it presents an important debate on India’s energy security front, but the issue deserves a broader perspective. Coal continues to provide reliability during periods of high demand, yet excessive dependence on it exposes the power sector to mining, transportation, weather and import-related disruptions. Renewable energy offers a cleaner alternative, but its intermittent nature makes storage, modern transmission networks and flexible grids equally important. The challenge is to build a reliable, affordable and diversified energy system.

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Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Cruel burden on patients, kin

Refer to ‘Daylight dacoity’; a tenfold mark-up on a life-saving medicine is not merely a pricing issue; it is a cruel burden imposed on families already battling fear, pain and financial ruin. Such profiteering cannot be allowed to masquerade as legitimate commerce. The government must immediately audit medicine pricing, cap excessive margins, ensure complete transparency and impose exemplary penalties on those exploiting patients’ helplessness. Apart from government efforts, no one should make a fortune from another person’s suffering.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Education plus skills

Refer to ‘Beyond classrooms, teachers build network to curb child labour’; the issue deserves a more nuanced discussion. We must distinguish between exploitative child labour and a child who, under proper supervision, wants to learn a skill, support his family or develop a talent while continuing his education. Should society think only in terms of removing the child from every form of work? Or should we find a way to ensure that education and skill development go together? The objective should be to protect childhood while also recognising talent, economic realities and the dignity of work. The better approach is ‘education first, skill alongside’.

Harish Monga, Ferozepur

Glorious win for golden girls

The marvellous wins by our women cricket team over their opponents by huge margins winning gold medal for India in the Asian Games has made us all happy and proud. The credit goes to the players, their parents and the coach Amol Muzumdar who has been coaching the team since October 2023 and has been instrumental in guiding the team to the ODI World Cup win. The title holds much value as still many of the parents do not want their daughters to ‘waste’ time in sports.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh