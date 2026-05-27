Make clean energy affordable

Apropos of ‘Time to stop slipping on oil’; as India faces surging power demands this summer, we are relying heavily on fossil fuels. The current situation demands an immediate, aggressive pivot toward renewable alternatives to meet energy needs. While India has made commendable progress in solar infrastructure, we must diversify our clean energy portfolio to handle peak demands. Accelerating the use of green hydrogen for heavy industries, expanding offshore wind farms along our vast coastline and scaling up decentralised rooftop solar networks are crucial steps. Transitioning to alternatives like electric vehicles is an economic and public health necessity. The government must streamline subsidies, incentives and strengthen public-private partnerships to make clean energy adoption faster and more affordable.

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Fateh Najamuddin, Chennai

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Scientific temper will save us

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Refer to ‘Time to stop slipping on oil’; our problem is that instead of addressing issues through futuristic planning, we have relied on short-term solutions. Given our imminent needs, we must move towards research and development in non-conventional, renewable and sustainable energy resources on a war footing. Self-reliance is more important than foreign dependence. Financial prudence, productive use of natural resources and non-alignment with a focus on ‘nation first’ should inspire our moves. Scientific temper will save us from oil slips.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

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BJP on a strong footing in UP

Refer to ‘Yogi, caste math and the 2027 poll test’; the writer’s observation that the outcome of the UP Assembly election shapes the direction of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls is significant. The current political situation suggests that the INDIA bloc does not appear cohesive enough to emerge as a formidable collective force. The Samajwadi Party may remain the principal challenger, but its PDA (Pichhada, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula may not yield results. The BSP has not displayed any visible political momentum so far. Smaller regional parties will divide the Opposition’s vote base. The BJP appears better positioned.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Mohali

Will ‘holding centres’ help?

Apropos of ‘illegal immigration’; every nation has the sovereign right to prevent illegal entry of immigrants, and if they are already within its territory, deport them to protect its resources and preserve its demographic balance. The former step is far easier than the latter. One hopes that ‘holding centres’ don’t eventually become overcrowded with millions of immigrants, as both options — forcibly pushing them back into Bangladesh or pursuing their deportation through diplomatic channels — are fraught with serious challenges.

Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

Throwing caution to the winds

A snag in the Gulmarg gondola left 300 tourists stranded mid-air for nearly seven hours before they were rescued. Just a few days ago, a boy fell to his death when a zipline malfunctioned in Agra. These are not isolated incidents. Many such accidents keep happening in towns and cities across India due to poor maintenance by operators and lack of security guidelines and safety parameters where heavy machinery is involved in amusement parks, etc. An inquiry is ordered every time but no lessons are learnt. The government must implement strict guidelines and ensure that they are also enforced properly.

IPS Anand, Chandigarh

Willpower overcomes weakness

Refer to ‘A triumph of hope, willpower’; the medical emergency narrated is surely a story of grit and determination. It’s an eloquent reflection on how human traits like hope and willpower can help one achieve a goal or mission. Such traits, innate or cultivated, enable one to continue making concerted endeavours until results are achieved. Sometimes we are very close to our goal but decide to give up, unmindful of the fact that success is round the corner. A quote by our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is quite befitting, “‘Success comes to those who dare to act. It seldom goes to the timid who are ever afraid of the consequences.”

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal