Make cyber security a priority

With reference to ‘Digital arrest’; cyber scams represent one of the most dangerous forms of modern crime as they exploit fear and trust. India is moving towards a digital economy, so strengthening cyber security must become a national priority. Defining digital arrest as a separate criminal offence, imposing stringent penalties, improving technological capabilities and promoting digital awareness can significantly reduce this faceless crime. A coordinated effort by the government, law enforcement agencies, financial institutions and above all, citizens, is essential to build a secure digital ecosystem where technology empowers citizens instead of becoming a tool for exploitation.

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Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

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Bad construction or nature’s fury?

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Refer to ‘Infra woes’; the road damage incident in Dehradun raises serious questions about the quality of construction material, project supervision and accountability. Such incidents undermine public confidence in infrastructure projects funded by taxpayers’ money. Roads and bridges must be designed to withstand heavy monsoon conditions. If proper engineering standards, drainage systems and soil stabilisation techniques had been followed, such an infra failure could have been avoided. The government should conduct an independent inquiry to determine whether the collapse occurred due to poor construction practices or natural causes. If found guilty, the contractors and officials responsible must be punished.

Bal Govind, Noida

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Global SOPs for human rights

Refer to ‘It is time to end the pellet gun era’; people often come together to oppose policies or apathy of the government over issues directly impacting their lives. When their appeals remain unheard, the resentment escalates into mob violence. But when the ruling government decides to use excessive force, the strategy becomes counterproductive. In the era of social media, each such confrontation leads to international ramifications. International institutions like the United Nations should develop Standard Operating Procedures in sync with global human rights laws.

Madhuri Sharma, Pennsylvania (US)

Academia can play a bigger role

Apropos of ‘After the slogans, real work of education reform awaits’; the fundamental questions about the evaluation of entrance exams and faulty selection procedure have not been addressed yet. Overemphasis on objective-type evaluation ignores creativity and critical thinking. Academia must play an advisory role for the government and also keep the public informed. Their work cannot be limited to a particular discipline and political ideology. Evaluation and selection based on rote-learning may harm the organic progress of both academic and social progress.

Jaskaran Singh Gill, Phagwara

Disregard for students’ intellect

With reference to ‘After the slogans, real work of education reform awaits’; the student protests reveal the extent to which the state seeks to defend its apparatus despite sustained criticism from the students it serves. This highlights disregard for students’ intellectual development or psychological well-being. The state’s response marked by intimidation, coercion and the use of force against protesting students indicates that whatever the agitation uncovered was not merely a crisis of educational governance but deep authoritarian control operating beneath the formal language of democracy.

Ashima Gupta, Patiala

Honesty vindicated belatedly

The Supreme Court’s decision to posthumously exonerate former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the coal block allocation case is a reminder that justice delayed can often amount to justice denied. Summoned in 2015 despite two CBI closure reports finding no evidence against him, Dr Singh had to carry the burden of criminal proceedings until his death in 2024. The Court has now acknowledged that there was no cogent reason to prosecute him. While the judgment restores his legal and moral reputation, it also exposes the painful cost of prolonged judicial delays. A verdict delivered 19 months after his demise offers little solace to the person whose integrity remained under a cloud for years.

Vandana, Chandigarh