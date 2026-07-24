Make ISRO jobs lucrative

Apropos of ‘Brain drain tests ISRO’s mettle’; the exodus of accomplished scientists from the organisation is a matter of grave concern for the nation. The shift of talent to the private sector threatens to erode the institutional strength and legacy of ISRO. The introduction of remedial measures after the scientists’ exit is unlikely to stem this disturbing trend. One of the sustainable strategies for strengthening a premier institution like ISRO is to attract the best talent, select the brightest, and, above all, retain the brilliance. Retention demands not only competitive remuneration but also an inspiring work environment, professional autonomy, recognition of merit and clear avenues for career advancement.

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VK Anand, Chandigarh

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CJP exposes political vacuum

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Apropos of ‘Youth protests defy politics of fear’; the success of the CJP protest has exposed the lack of initiative, and the absence of a dedicated cadre or statesmanship among the political elite. They have been unable to sustain street protests on major public issues. People choose not to join Opposition-sponsored protests as the parties have a poor record of governance. The rise of the CJP has exposed a political vacuum in the country. Various political parties, some of which are decades old, are now attaching themselves to the CJP like wagons to an engine in order to share the limelight. Not only the ruling party, the Opposition parties too need to pull up their socks.

Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

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Scaring protesters with NSA

Resorting to preventive custody under the National Security Act appears a disproportionate response to the student protests. Although the notification is dated July 15, it came into public notice only after the ‘Sansad chalo’ march. The timing creates apprehensions that its stringent provisions may be invoked against participants and student leaders, discouraging people from joining the movement. The government must engage with the protesters, address their concerns sincerely, and prevent Jantar Mantar from becoming a symbol of another prolonged confrontation.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Students not anti-national

The government’s response to the student protests comes as no surprise. However, the conduct of police personnel towards protesters is unacceptable. The government has been accused of planting disruptive elements among the protesters to portray the students as anti-national. How can students protesting for their rights be considered anti-national? Also, can policemen who lay hands on women protesters inappropriately be considered protectors? The government, which claims it cares for the youth, has not responded to the brutality they are being subjected to.

Ramanjot Kaur, by mail

Students’ interests supreme

Refer to ‘Prioritise dialogue’; the CJP-led protest appears to have been entangled in the political manoeuvring of both the government and the Opposition. The students should be free to decide how they wish to present their concerns to the government, while the government, in turn, should demonstrate a sincere willingness to engage with them and address their demands. This is not a contest for political advantage between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party; rather, it is about safeguarding the interests of the student community, which ultimately bears the consequences of any shortcomings in the education system.

Ravinder Kumar Jain, Ludhiana

Lure youth away from drugs

With reference to ‘Judiciary sparks hope against Punjab’s drug crisis’; despondency, distractions and delays are writ large on the faces of our youngsters. In the absence of well-defined, chartered and decisive policies, the aspirations of our youth are suffering a setback rather than coming to fruition. The missing joie de vivre leads them to the tempting world of drugs. Unless we create an ambience of hope, bringing them back to a constructive path will remain an uphill task. Besides initiatives for rehabilitation, leaders across all fields must act as mentors and role models. We must nourish our children with the ideals of fairness and fearlessness, rather than using them as pawns for hidden agendas.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot