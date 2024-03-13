 Mamata putting self above nation : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Letters
  • Mamata putting self above nation

Mamata putting self above nation



Apropos of the editorial ‘TMC going solo’; buoyed by successive victories, the fiery TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, has become drunk on power. She must not forget how the Left ruled the state for decades but then melted away. If Mamata is keen on stopping the BJP juggernaut, she must put the nation and the Opposition alliance above herself and her party. As a prominent leader of the alliance, she could play a major role in strengthening the INDIA grouping and saving democracy. It is imperative that the Opposition bloc leaders stay united ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

BM Singh, Amritsar

INDIA members must stay united

Refer to ‘TMC going solo’; desperate to retain their hold over West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee and her party have failed to look at the bigger picture. The fact that the TMC has decided to go it alone in the state does not augur well for the INDIA bloc. Only the BJP will benefit from the splitting of Opposition votes. The presence of Mamata’s party is limited to West Bengal, but INDIA has stakes in the entire country. Its constituents must not be rigid when it comes to the sharing of seats. The members of the Opposition bloc must fight the elections unitedly.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Time for full disclosure

With reference to the news report ‘Give poll bond info to EC by today, SBI told’; the Supreme Court is right to dismiss the State Bank of India’s (SBI) plea seeking time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds. By asking the SBI to submit the details to the Election Commission by the close of business hours on March 12, the apex court has dealt another blow to the ruling dispensation. The basis of the SBI’s plea for extending the deadline to make the disclosures was frivolous and specious. It seemed like the bank was just trying to save the BJP’s face ahead of the General Election.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Poll officer’s departure

In a nation where the heart of democracy beats fervently, the abrupt resignation of election commissioner Arun Goel reverberates like a thunderclap. As the expected announcement of the General Election looms, Goel’s departure leaves a void filled with uncertainty. What was the reason behind his exit? Was it dissent, pressure or a silent protest against the erosion of institutional integrity? India, a country with around 98 crore registered voters, now stands on a precipice. Goel’s resignation has cast a shadow over our electoral bedrock. There is a need for greater transparency in matters related to the institution.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Look out for China’s spy ships

Refer to the news report ‘Another Chinese spy in India’s backyard’; the sighting of yet another Chinese research vessel near India’s coast is a matter of grave concern for the country’s security. The possibility of military intelligence-gathering in our backyard must prompt the government to take timely and proactive measures to ensure the protection of our maritime territory. Moreover, China’s objection to PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region. In view of these challenges, it is imperative that India bolster its maritime surveillance and defence capabilities.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

Change pattern of exam

With reference to the editorial ‘Chit gangs of Nuh’; incidents of mass cheating in exams have long been prevalent in north India. This is the result of the pathetic state of education in the region, where successive governments have failed to address the issues plaguing the system. The poor infrastructure and a lack of facilities at schools are among the reasons for the decay in education. A change in the pattern of the exam is a must. The introduction of an open-book examination system would make it harder for students to use unfair means. Further, an open-book exam would test the candidates’ ability to think critically, helping them learn and grow.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Mamata Banerjee


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

9
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Supreme Court to hear on March 15 plea seeking to restrain fresh appointments to ECI

Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands