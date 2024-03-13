Mamata putting self above nation

Apropos of the editorial ‘TMC going solo’; buoyed by successive victories, the fiery TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, has become drunk on power. She must not forget how the Left ruled the state for decades but then melted away. If Mamata is keen on stopping the BJP juggernaut, she must put the nation and the Opposition alliance above herself and her party. As a prominent leader of the alliance, she could play a major role in strengthening the INDIA grouping and saving democracy. It is imperative that the Opposition bloc leaders stay united ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

BM Singh, Amritsar

INDIA members must stay united

Refer to ‘TMC going solo’; desperate to retain their hold over West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee and her party have failed to look at the bigger picture. The fact that the TMC has decided to go it alone in the state does not augur well for the INDIA bloc. Only the BJP will benefit from the splitting of Opposition votes. The presence of Mamata’s party is limited to West Bengal, but INDIA has stakes in the entire country. Its constituents must not be rigid when it comes to the sharing of seats. The members of the Opposition bloc must fight the elections unitedly.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Time for full disclosure

With reference to the news report ‘Give poll bond info to EC by today, SBI told’; the Supreme Court is right to dismiss the State Bank of India’s (SBI) plea seeking time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds. By asking the SBI to submit the details to the Election Commission by the close of business hours on March 12, the apex court has dealt another blow to the ruling dispensation. The basis of the SBI’s plea for extending the deadline to make the disclosures was frivolous and specious. It seemed like the bank was just trying to save the BJP’s face ahead of the General Election.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Poll officer’s departure

In a nation where the heart of democracy beats fervently, the abrupt resignation of election commissioner Arun Goel reverberates like a thunderclap. As the expected announcement of the General Election looms, Goel’s departure leaves a void filled with uncertainty. What was the reason behind his exit? Was it dissent, pressure or a silent protest against the erosion of institutional integrity? India, a country with around 98 crore registered voters, now stands on a precipice. Goel’s resignation has cast a shadow over our electoral bedrock. There is a need for greater transparency in matters related to the institution.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Look out for China’s spy ships

Refer to the news report ‘Another Chinese spy in India’s backyard’; the sighting of yet another Chinese research vessel near India’s coast is a matter of grave concern for the country’s security. The possibility of military intelligence-gathering in our backyard must prompt the government to take timely and proactive measures to ensure the protection of our maritime territory. Moreover, China’s objection to PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region. In view of these challenges, it is imperative that India bolster its maritime surveillance and defence capabilities.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

Change pattern of exam

With reference to the editorial ‘Chit gangs of Nuh’; incidents of mass cheating in exams have long been prevalent in north India. This is the result of the pathetic state of education in the region, where successive governments have failed to address the issues plaguing the system. The poor infrastructure and a lack of facilities at schools are among the reasons for the decay in education. A change in the pattern of the exam is a must. The introduction of an open-book examination system would make it harder for students to use unfair means. Further, an open-book exam would test the candidates’ ability to think critically, helping them learn and grow.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

