Refer to ‘Why it’s getting harder to end wars’; bringing conflicts to an end has become structurally difficult. Modern economies, when faced with slow growth, overcapacity and intense competition for markets, energy and resources, often turn outward. Rival blocks then seek to secure supply chains, spheres of influence and strategic advantage, and military postures harden accordingly. Negotiations do not fail merely for want of goodwill or clever diplomacy. They fail because the underlying pressures that produced the confrontation remain unresolved. Until those deeper economic and geopolitical compulsions are addressed, we may have to settle for managing conflicts rather than resolving them.

Manu Kant, by mail

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Collective responsibility

Apropos of ‘Women’s safety’; fighting violence against women is not the responsibility of one institution alone; it is a continuous and collective responsibility of the State, society, families and every individual. Women’s safety cannot be reduced to momentary outrage after a horrific incident. It requires continuous policing, swift justice, safer public spaces, responsible institutions and a fundamental change in social attitudes. Every woman or girl deserves to feel secure at home, at work, on the streets and in public spaces. A truly safe society is one where women do not have to organise their lives around fear.

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Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

People will finally decide

With reference to ‘Punjab needs a political renewal to turn the tide’; populist and vote bank politics has led to growing public cynicism. In the present political landscape, the bigger parties, affected by ideological differences, defections, internal splits and opportunistic alliances, are adopting various strategies to win the upcoming Assembly elections. The ball will finally be in the people’s court. They should vote wisely to choose educated, visionary and dedicated leaders who can improve governance and institutions.

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DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Buying votes through freebies

Apropos of ‘Mawan Dhiyan scheme challenged in high court’; to roll out freebies with the purpose of securing votes is nothing short of corruption. Buying votes by one method or the other is a distressing trend which is not desirable in a democracy founded on the tenet of fair and free elections. The Punjab government has set no family income ceiling for availing of its benefits, because of which even women of well-to-do families whose husbands receive hefty pensions and with children settled abroad are taking the stipulated amount. Providing free higher education and creating jobs for women according to their merit could have been a better option.

Sadhna Saini, by mail

ECI crisis is not an internal matter

Refer to ‘ECI must answer’; decisions made without consensus or proper legal recourse undermine the credibility of the electoral process. The ECI cannot afford to treat these serious concerns as mere internal administrative quibbles. It owes the nation a transparent, thorough response to restore faith in the democratic process. Accountability must be fixed for any wrongdoing and corrective actions must be taken so that people’s faith can be restored in this independent constitutional body.

Ramesh Singh Khalsa, Nawanshahr

Tatas in a state of flux

What should India seek to preserve when an institution that has been part of the nation’s economic and social evolution for more than a century and a half enters a period of structural change? The Tata story is unusual because enterprise and social purpose became intertwined in a manner rarely seen at comparable scale. Where and when the State has failed, the Tatas have, at times, intervened. This is not intended as an indictment of the State, nor as an argument that private enterprise can substitute for public institutions. The State must remain the principal custodian of justice, welfare and the public good. Rather, it is an observation about the moral responsibility that sometimes accompanies institutional capacity.

Col LJS Gill (retd), by mail