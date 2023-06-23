Manipur chaos

Refer to ‘The Centre’s intriguing silence on burning issue’; religious divide and bias towards excesses committed by a majority community have put Manipur on the boil. Curtailing land rights of a tribal community has further worsened the situation. Besides, the authorities’ silence on such a serious issue has led to a free-for-all situation in the state. A Central minister and a retired Army officer from the state have marked the seriousness of the situation. But nothing has been done till date even after a lapse of two months. People seek development, education facilities, health infrastructure and employment from the government, and not riots. The status of being a world power or ‘Vishwa Guru’ cannot be achieved with such an internal situation.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), mohali

Restore OPS

Refer to ‘Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely’; in view of the impending elections in some states and the 2024 General Election, the government seems to have come out with this offer. However, there is no comparison between the National Pension System (NPS) and the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The latter is better than the former or any other scheme. The Central government employees want the government to switch to OPS at the earliest. The OPS offers fixed pension to employees after retirement, while NPS is an investment-cum-pension scheme. NPS contributions are invested in securities. Thus, it does not guarantee fixed pensions, but provides high returns in the long term.

Roop Singh Negi, solan

Yoga Day at UN

Led by PM Modi, the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN Headquarters in New York sent a message of peace around the world. The day reminded the world of India’s traditional values of non-violence and tolerance, despite its immense diversity. In his first speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014, PM Modi highlighted the significance of yoga and referred to it as a ‘gift to humankind’. The promotion of yoga has been one of the significant achievements of the Modi government, especially in terms of bringing attention to India’s cultural heritage.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, kashmir

Reverse unwise decision

Refer to ‘Shimla in danger’; why can’t humans respect Mother Nature as much as they respect their own mother? It’s disheartening to learn that the Himachal Government has given the green light to construction in Shimla’s 17 green belts. The ‘Queen of Hills’ is already plagued by water scarcity, traffic chaos and haphazard construction. This unwise decision would strip Shimla of its precious deodar cover. The entire ecosystem, including biodiversity, has been under significant stress for a long time. Human activities such as deforestation, habitat destruction, pollution, and climate change have put immense pressure on natural systems. Policymakers are requested to reverse their unwarranted decision at the earliest.

Upant Sharma, una

Revive the lost glory of Shimla

Refer to ‘Shimla in danger’; a few years ago, Shimla used to be a popular summer destination for its natural beauty, pleasant weather and lush green surroundings. However, in recent years, the town has experienced rapid and haphazard expansion that has impacted its appeal. Trees, which were the main attraction, are being felled indiscriminately. Effective planning and governance are essential to revive and maintain the lost glory of Shimla. The government has a crucial role to play in ensuring sustainable development, preserving natural resources, and maintaining the beauty and charm of the region. It would be prudent to go for construction, if at all needed, away from the green belts.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, ropar

Enforce new regulation

Refer to ‘Regulating buildings’; haphazard and illegal construction along the Kalka-Shimla National Highway has already caused incalculable damage to the environment and ecology. Unscientific cutting of hills has resulted in frequent landslides, causing further damage to property. Owners of several unauthorised constructions across Himachal are waiting for the retention policy for regularisation of their illegal buildings. It is time the government strictly enforced the regulation and kept the retention policy on hold.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

