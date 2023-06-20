Manipur mayhem

Refer to ‘Manipur remains tense’; the grave situation in Manipur continues to haunt the communal peace in the state. Since May 3, when ethnic clashes first erupted in the north-eastern state, over 100 people have died, many have been injured and some 60,000 have had to flee their homes. However, the Central government is silent on the issue. The mayhem caused and the total breakdown of the law and order is concerning. Mishandling of the situation by the BJP-led state and Central governments has cost people their lives. The authorities must resolve the situation; ignoring it is no solution.

Arshnoor, mohali

Offer attractive remuneration

Refer to ‘Rural healthcare’; the National Medical Commission’s initiative to make ‘family adoption programme’ a part of MBBS training curriculum is praiseworthy. Under this, medical students will be exposed to the social and emotional aspects of adoption, helping them develop a more holistic approach to healthcare. This exposure can foster empathy and understanding towards the unique needs and challenges faced by rural populace. The effectiveness and success of such a programme would depend on its implementation. However, curative healthcare will not be possible without strengthening the primary healthcare facilities. Offering competitive and attractive remuneration packages is essential to motivate young doctors to work in rural areas.

Vitull K Gupta, by mail

Constructive initiative

The constructive initiative taken by the NMC may go a long way in understanding the health issues faced by the rural population. This will also help improve healthcare services in rural regions. Providing incentives, support and opportunities for professional growth can motivate doctors to voluntarily choose rural practice. Coercive measures may lead to dissatisfaction and limited effectiveness in the long run. By placing medical students in rural dispensaries and primary health centres, they gain first-hand practical experience in providing healthcare in rural settings. Besides, adoption of rural families should not become only an attendance for availing MBBS degree.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), mohali

Technology is imperative

Refer to ‘Technology spurring growth in India-US ties’; sharing of technology is imperative for India’s growth. This aspect will occupy an important place in our relations with the US and PM Modi should accord priority to full technology transfer during his visit. Ifs and buts in the agreements need to be avoided. Close cooperation and coordination with the US is in the interest of both nations. Mutual support will be useful in many spheres, including Indo-Pacific region.

Subhash Vaid, new delhi

Avoid over-automation

Refer to ‘Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars’; after automation, will there be no need to have professional manpower? Will it be rendered surplus? Will robots replace men? Will the just-introduced weapon systems branch also become irrelevant? If the professional manpower remains out of touch, will it be able to step in if a technical glitch occurs in the automated system? Or should manpower also remain active along with automation? Won’t it be duplication of work? How do we propose to meet exigencies then? Many questions arise. The IAF must have thought of all that. But it is better to be forewarned. The old belief that lays stress on the importance of man behind the machine cannot be overlooked. Let us have a judicious mix of both. Automation is necessary, but avoid over-automation.

Wg cdr cl sehgal (retd), jalandhar

Make fruits part of diet

Apropos of ‘A fruitful lifestyle makes a difference’; fruits are a wonderful gift from nature, offering a variety of health benefits and essential nutrients. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, making them an important component of a healthy diet. It is important to include a variety of fruits in your diet to benefit from their unique nutritional profiles. Consuming a colourful array of fruits ensures a diverse range of nutrients. Regular fruit consumption has been associated with a lower risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, certain cancers and neurodegenerative disorders. Therefore, there is an urgent need to make fruits an indispensable part of one’s diet.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

