Refer to ‘Manipur sexual violence video goes viral’; this obnoxious incident is a blot on our nation. It’s heart-wrenching to see women being targetted in such a manner during riots, leading to escalation of sexual violence and causing misery to more women. The violation of women’s rights and their dignity is a grave issue that deserves urgent attention and action from society, governments and international bodies. Shockingly, not even an FIR was registered by police officials despite their presence at the scene of the crime. Why are the authorities slow when it comes to taking action in crimes against females? Till when will women have to face such crimes, and when will politicians wake up from their slumber and act immediately in such cases?

Sukhmeet Kaur, by mail

Address the root cause

Incidents of ethnic violence in Manipur are heartbreaking and a severe blow to the principles of humanity and compassion. Such violence not only inflicts immediate suffering but also creates long-lasting scars on the affected communities and damages social cohesion. It is time that the state and Central governments responded with full might to restore law and order there. It is not enough to just condemn the brutality committed there; the best course of action is to tackle the crime wave immediately. Curbing violence should be the top priority. The situation calls for addressing the root cause of unrest in the state.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, Kashmir

Heinous act

Manipur violence has reached such a level that no sane human being can remain silent. The heinous act perpetrated against two women by a mob of beastly men is shocking and abhorrent. Such acts of violence are completely unacceptable, and they must be condemned in the strongest terms by society as a whole. Every human has the right to live, free from fear, violence and discrimination, and when these rights are violated, it is a matter of grave concern for humanity. Both Central and state governments are fully responsible for what’s happening in Manipur. What was the government doing before the video went viral? Every life matters; stop lynching and save the tribals from further ruin.

Afazuddin Kazi Qasmi, Assam

A promising development

Refer to ‘NDA vs INDIA’; the united front ‘INDIA’ formed by the Opposition parties is a promising development for our democracy, as it has the potential to pose a robust and competitive challenge to the ruling alliance in the 2024 General Election. However, unity alone is not sufficient; gaining voters’ trust is of paramount importance. To achieve this, both alliances must present well-thought-out plans and solutions to address critical issues such as corruption, inflation, unemployment and social inequality. They need to engage in healthy and constructive debates on these issues during election campaigns, instead of resorting to divisive tactics or personal attacks on each other.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Will harm country’s reputation

The naming of a political alliance or group using acronyms is a common practice in politics. However, when such acronyms include or abuse the name of a country, especially a name as significant as ‘INDIA’, it is highly objectionable and inappropriate. The use of national symbols, including the name of a country, should be treated with respect and not be exploited for political gains or agendas. This will harm the country’s reputation, regardless of the success or failure of the parties involved in the political race. The EC must take cognisance of the matter.

Jai Prakash Gupta, Ambala Cantt

Metro not viable

Refer to ‘Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in Chandigarh tricity’; a small city like Chandigarh doesn’t require a Metro. Earlier, the Centre had rejected the project, saying that Metro was not viable in Chandigarh due to the city’s size. People are now used to their own cars. The absence of flyovers and high-rise buildings in Chandigarh has contributed to its distinctive architectural and urban design. There will be total chaos during the Metro’s long construction period.

IPS Anand, Chandigarh

