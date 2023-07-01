Manipur violence

Refer to ‘Manipur needs a political solution’; the violence-hit state requires a political solution, not a mere police-military deployment to handle law and order. Manipur’s devastating violence has left a long trail of blood, death, destruction and distrust in the government. A former Army official called Manipur ‘stateless’ and compared it with Lebanon. There is no consensus on the steps to be taken. Along with showing activism on the security front, there is a need to take a political initiative acceptable to the warring communities.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Initiate fresh dialogue

Apropos of ‘Manipur needs a political solution’; PM Modi and the Union Government must initiate a fresh dialogue with both ethnic groups. The victims of violence should be provided support and rehabilitation. If the state government is not able to ensure the citizens’ safety, it has no business to remain in power. The PM should step up efforts to resolve the crisis in the northeastern state. Instead of banking entirely on the Army, the government should take steps to end the raging violence and restore the political process.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

UCC essential for gender justice

Refer to ‘Rethink consequences of UCC: Farooq to Centre’; the former J&K CM had expressed similar apprehensions when Article 370 was abrogated or triple talaq was criminalised. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is an essential step towards gender justice and social equality in India. It seeks to ensure that all citizens have equal rights and opportunities under the law, regardless of their religious or cultural practices. The government and civil society must create a common set of laws that are fair, just and equitable for all citizens.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

BJP diverting focus from Manipur

It is crystal clear that the BJP is using the UCC issue to divert the focus from the ‘civil war’ in Manipur. Most people see the UCC as a Muslim-bashing exercise. It is a controversial issue as the minorities and the Opposition see it as a vehicle for Hindu majoritarianism. The main argument against the UCC is that it violates the constitutional freedom of citizens to practise the religion of their choice and follow the personal laws of their communities. It is a golden opportunity for the Opposition to demand clarity on the specifics of the proposed UCC.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

Upgrade rural dispensaries

Refer to ‘Ailing dispensaries’; Punjab’s healthcare system is in tatters. The health of individuals deserves priority in any democratic society. Despite being aware of the shortcomings, the government is doing little to improve rural healthcare. Instead of spending funds on new clinics, it would be better to upgrade rural dispensaries. Public participation is a crucial aspect that should be emphasised in addressing the challenges of rural healthcare in a cost-effective manner. By focusing on these areas and transforming the existing model and practices, it will become possible to make the desired impact. Under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, establishing adequate food-testing facilities in each district is a key initiative. Such facilities will instil confidence in citizens by ensuring the safety and quality of food products and helping prevent potential health hazards.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Objects hold sentimental value

Apropos of ‘A knack for losing umbrellas’; this middle illustrates an individual’s negligence. It’s critical to maintain mental clarity and focus under all circumstances. These two qualities enable a person to succeed and avert negative outcomes. They make us realise that certain objects hold a sentimental value beyond their material worth. It could be a gift from a loved one, a cherished possession or an item associated with a significant event. Recognising the sentimental value allows us to appreciate the emotional connection we have with objects and reminds us to handle them with care.

Prakhar Krishnani, Ujjain

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]