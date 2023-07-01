 Manipur violence : The Tribune India

Manipur violence



Refer to ‘Manipur needs a political solution’; the violence-hit state requires a political solution, not a mere police-military deployment to handle law and order. Manipur’s devastating violence has left a long trail of blood, death, destruction and distrust in the government. A former Army official called Manipur ‘stateless’ and compared it with Lebanon. There is no consensus on the steps to be taken. Along with showing activism on the security front, there is a need to take a political initiative acceptable to the warring communities.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Initiate fresh dialogue

Apropos of ‘Manipur needs a political solution’; PM Modi and the Union Government must initiate a fresh dialogue with both ethnic groups. The victims of violence should be provided support and rehabilitation. If the state government is not able to ensure the citizens’ safety, it has no business to remain in power. The PM should step up efforts to resolve the crisis in the northeastern state. Instead of banking entirely on the Army, the government should take steps to end the raging violence and restore the political process.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

UCC essential for gender justice

Refer to ‘Rethink consequences of UCC: Farooq to Centre’; the former J&K CM had expressed similar apprehensions when Article 370 was abrogated or triple talaq was criminalised. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is an essential step towards gender justice and social equality in India. It seeks to ensure that all citizens have equal rights and opportunities under the law, regardless of their religious or cultural practices. The government and civil society must create a common set of laws that are fair, just and equitable for all citizens.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

BJP diverting focus from Manipur

It is crystal clear that the BJP is using the UCC issue to divert the focus from the ‘civil war’ in Manipur. Most people see the UCC as a Muslim-bashing exercise. It is a controversial issue as the minorities and the Opposition see it as a vehicle for Hindu majoritarianism. The main argument against the UCC is that it violates the constitutional freedom of citizens to practise the religion of their choice and follow the personal laws of their communities. It is a golden opportunity for the Opposition to demand clarity on the specifics of the proposed UCC.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

Upgrade rural dispensaries

Refer to ‘Ailing dispensaries’; Punjab’s healthcare system is in tatters. The health of individuals deserves priority in any democratic society. Despite being aware of the shortcomings, the government is doing little to improve rural healthcare. Instead of spending funds on new clinics, it would be better to upgrade rural dispensaries. Public participation is a crucial aspect that should be emphasised in addressing the challenges of rural healthcare in a cost-effective manner. By focusing on these areas and transforming the existing model and practices, it will become possible to make the desired impact. Under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, establishing adequate food-testing facilities in each district is a key initiative. Such facilities will instil confidence in citizens by ensuring the safety and quality of food products and helping prevent potential health hazards.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Objects hold sentimental value

Apropos of ‘A knack for losing umbrellas’; this middle illustrates an individual’s negligence. It’s critical to maintain mental clarity and focus under all circumstances. These two qualities enable a person to succeed and avert negative outcomes. They make us realise that certain objects hold a sentimental value beyond their material worth. It could be a gift from a loved one, a cherished possession or an item associated with a significant event. Recognising the sentimental value allows us to appreciate the emotional connection we have with objects and reminds us to handle them with care.

Prakhar Krishnani, Ujjain

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

3
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

6
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

7
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

8
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

9
Sports

Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

10
Delhi

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...


Cities

View All

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

3 cops suspended for 'vandalism' in Noida

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse