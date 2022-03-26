Marital rape

Apropos of ‘Trial for marital rape’, only Parliament is competent to take a considered decision to amend the law to the effect that marital rape is not exempt from the definition of rape. Till then, refusal to drop the charge seems to be intruding into the domain of the legislature. There are many existing laws which call for amendment, but this power lies within the purview of the legislature.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Understand to eliminate

It is appreciable that the Punjab CM has launched a WhatsApp number and asked people to send audio/videos of anyone seeking bribe. But no one asks for bribes on phone and it is not easy to videograph an act of bribe. Bribe is taken through organised networks. Everyone knows that one can’t get a property registered unless one pays a hefty bribe and it is done through touts. The real culprits never come face to face. Now, those seeking bribe will ensure that whoever comes to see them should be without phones or will have to switch them off. If the CM really wants to do something about ending corruption, he should plan something concrete.

JK Sharma, by mail

Change system

Anti-corruption helpline number is a small step. Corruption is a way of life in our system and must be tackled by attacking the root cause. Our procedures, rules and regulations, the contracting and approval systems are so elaborate and complicated that without paying bribe things do not get easily done. We need to change the system of governance, which the AAP has been announcing in its rallies. Kejriwal has got ‘ik mauka’, let us see what changes his party brings about.

Tejinder Singh Kalra, Mohali

Out of pocket

It is not an easy ride ahead for the AAP’s maiden government in Punjab (‘Punjab CM seeks Rs 1 lakh cr aid’). The excuses have begun. Putting the blame on the past inefficient governments and looking at the Centre to rain cash. It isn’t something new. The poll promises made are big and the pockets of the Punjab Government are small.

Navreet Kaur, Abohar

Status quo at CMO

Refer to ‘Most officers in CMO unchanged’; CM Bhagwant Mann has emulated Shanta Kumar, a former CM of Himachal Pradesh, who had reposed full confidence in the existing Chief Secretary in 1977, and the latter proved him right. An upright Chief Minister does not change honest officers working under him, as they are well-versed with routine matters and prove an asset for the new incumbent. It also saves extravaganza.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Don’t need statues

Refer to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s proposal to install statues; his devotion and respect for martyrs is understandable, but they cannot be ‘glorified’ by putting up their photos and statues. Instead, introduce pro-poor schemes in their names and let their memories reach every home. These martyrs are running in our blood, they do not any glorification. Mann should focus on the needs of the people and the promises his party made to them.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Tackling pollution

Refer to ‘Pollution capital’; the government and the people should take steps to improve the AQI. This can be done by limiting the use of vehicles and cycling or walking down to nearby places. Pollution from industries should be under control and monitored regularly. Algae farms can be grown as algae require high amount of carbon dioxide to grow, and lastly, afforestation in and around the capital will help.

Jayani Mattu, Patiala

Stand by Ukraine

Reference to ‘India holds its own’; it is not a question of whether India is justified in resisting US pressure, but whether we are justified in not calling a spade a spade because we are beholden to the aggressor for supply of arms and treaties of friendship. Putin’s threats of a nuclear catastrophe are disturbing. This madness must stop. Strategic autonomy, independent foreign policy and pragmatic response are impressive, but mere fig leaves for moral cowardice in the present circumstances. There are no permanent friends as there are no permanent enemies in international relations. But a peaceful rules-based international order must endure in perpetuity. India must diversify the procurement of its weapon systems from elsewhere. Let us, the people of India, stand with the people of Ukraine.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

