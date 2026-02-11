Match strategy with economics on Chabahar

Refer to ‘Tightrope walk for India on Chabahar’; the article rightly explains why India’s Chabahar port project has faltered. Envisaged as a route to Afghanistan and Central Asia, it became risky as US sanctions on Iran returned. However, earlier US exemptions for India bred overconfidence, leading to financial commitments worth billions of dollars in an uncertain climate. Moreover, Iran’s growing ties with China and Pakistan eroded India’s strategic edge. Given the limited gains from Chabahar, New Delhi must match strategy with economics, remain flexible and respond to global realities, not optimism alone.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Soldier’s disability a constant

With reference to ‘Tax on disability pension a letdown for soldiers’; the I-T exemption they receive is offset by GST on basic necessities and taxes on bank transactions. For a disabled soldier, life is a struggle — more pain than pleasure. Permanent disability brings lifelong challenges, not just financial struggles. Their sacrifices are met with bureaucratic apathy. Is this how we repay their bravery? While others claim I-T concessions on cars that depreciate, a soldier’s disability appreciates with age — a permanent reminder of their sacrifice. Isn’t it social and financial injustice when a soldier’s sacrifice is valued less than a depreciating asset? Their impairment isn’t a liability; it’s a lifelong badge of honour. The government’s ‘generosity’ is a pittance compared to the soldier’s sacrifice. It’s time to recognise their valour, not nickel-and-dime their compensation.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Misuse of I-T exemption

Refer to ‘Tax on disability pension a letdown for soldiers’; the provision of I-T exemption in disability pension is misused by some. They manage a fake disability in connivance with medical authorities and enjoy full tax exemption both on normal pension as well as disability pension, thus causing huge loss to the public exchequer. This anomaly should be removed by taxing the normal pension and leaving disability pension untouched.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

No victory for one stakeholder

Apropos of ‘India match on: Pak rolls back boycott after ICC, Bangladesh nudge’; it is heartening to observe that finally better sense has prevailed upon Pakistan. It has agreed to play its league match on February 15 against India. The credit goes to the ICC officials and the Bangladesh Cricket Board for bringing Pakistan on the negotiating table. Also, a timely telephonic call by the Sri Lanka President to the Pakistan PM helped. It is not a matter of victory for any stakeholder. Now, all eyes should be on the all-important match between India and Pakistan.

Ravinder Kumar Jain, Ludhiana

Youth’s poor mental health

Refer to news ‘Spurned, Tarn Taran law student shoots girl inside classroom, turns gun on self’; the accused entering the college premises with a weapon and opening fire is disturbing. Such incidents make one wonder where our society is headed to. If educational spaces aren’t safe, it raises a big question mark on our security, mental state and growing violent tendencies. If the causes of anger, intolerance and savagery aren't addressed in time, such news will be normalised, which is a dangerous sign for any civilised society. These are indications of the angst that the youth possess and if not tapped in a positive manner, it can just play mayhem. All stakeholders — parents, students, teachers, society at large — need to awaken from their slumber and learn from such incidents.

Anukriti, Jalandhar

Public participation vital

Apropos of ‘Swing collapse’; a comprehensive national framework is essential. One of the mandatory guidelines must include formation of committees comprising of the civil society, parents, educators and governmental officials — who will inspect swings along with other recreational installations and submit their recommendations before the commencement of any fair. This will enhance public participation and improve decision-making. Despite comprehensive policies framed after each such incident, what happens at the ground is never checked and cross-checked until the next mishap happens.

Neha Saini, Chandigarh