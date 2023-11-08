 Mend strained relations : The Tribune India

Mend strained relations



Refer to ‘India-Canada impasse’; the cordial relations between the two democracies have deteriorated since Canadian PM Trudeau made allegations regarding the involvement of Indian agents in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. Citing freedom of speech, Trudeau has allowed Canadian citizens significant leeway to engage in activities that are of concern to India. Canada should ensure that its soil is not used for activities that harm India’s interests. India has sought concrete and credible evidence regarding these allegations, but to no avail. It would be in Trudeau’s interests to rise above selfish political considerations and make efforts to repair the strained relations between the two nations.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

India-Canada dispute

The India-Canada impasse has created uncertainty among NRIs in Canada and prospective migrants to Canada. It was a huge shock for India when PM Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of Indian agencies in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder. The reduction in diplomatic staff has led to the suspension of visa services in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This dispute between the two nations has resulted in a substantial loss for students intending to migrate to Canada, particularly those from Punjab. It is imperative for the Canadian government to substantiate the accusations and strive to maintain amicable diplomatic relations with the Indian government.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Redefine Governors’ role

Apropos of ‘Governors must act before states turn to courts: SC on Punjab’s plea’; the role of Governors needs to be redefined. The way some Governors, particularly in non-BJP-ruled states, behave shows their lack of respect for the Constitution and the democratically elected governments of those respective states. For instance, in Tamil Nadu, where online games have claimed precious lives, the government introduced a Bill to address the issue, and it was sent for approval by the Governor. However, the Bill was returned for reconsideration. Unfortunately, even such Bills are kept pending for an extended period by the Governor. Similar grievances have been raised by Kerala and Punjab. It is a matter of shame that the aggrieved states had to seek the intervention of the apex court.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

Delhi’s poor air quality

The air pollution crisis in Delhi requires the implementation of stringent regulations. Instead of blaming other states, forming committees, conducting meetings or enforcing the odd-even car rule, there is a need to delve into the root causes of air quality deterioration. The authorities must encourage the use of public transportation. Nowadays, nearly every middle-class family owns at least two cars, resulting in a higher number of vehicles on the roads. This not only contributes to pollution but also leads to road congestion. Delhi has numerous Central government offices. Consideration should be given to the possibility of relocating some of these offices to other cities.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Beneficial for pilgrims

Apropos of ‘Finally, Amarnath cave shrine gets motorable road’; it is heartening to note that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a rare distinction by enabling a truck and a small pickup to reach the Amarnath cave shrine, which is situated at a height of 3,888 m above sea level, as part of the 110-km-long Amarnath Marg. The road-widening has been completed for nearly 13 km from the Sangam base to the cave. This road, constructed at a cost of Rs 5,300 crore, will be highly beneficial for pilgrims.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Don’t overexert yourself

Refer to ‘Regulate physical activity to reduce risk of sudden death’; the present generation wants instant results, but it’s important to recognise that there have been numerous incidents of fatalities in gyms while exercising, indicating that some individuals may be pushing their bodies beyond their limits. A sudden and intense desire to become fit or achieve a ‘six-pack’ physique has led many young men to overexert themselves. It’s essential to understand that worthwhile achievements in fitness and health take time, and a sudden surge in physical activity can do more harm than good.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

2
India

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

3
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

4
Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

5
Punjab

Paddy not native crop of Punjab, its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

6
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

7
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden admin’s Diwali invite over Gaza

8
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

9
Amritsar

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

10
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Put an end to stubble burning, it’s your job: SC slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out

Supreme Court: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out

Bihar Cabinet okays 75% quota proposal

Bihar Cabinet okays 75% quota proposal

Supreme Court has capped it at 50%

Amid LAC standoff, Army to add more air power

Amid LAC standoff, Army to add more air power

To raise two more Aviation Brigades


Cities

View All

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Automobile Dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid ‘opposition’, MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

PGIMER tweaks recruitment rules for assistant professors

1,597 ticketless travel cases, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking nets Rs 3.5 lakh fine

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but still ‘very poor’

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC

Khalsa College win zonal youth festival

3-day primary school sports meet kicks off