Mend strained relations

Refer to ‘India-Canada impasse’; the cordial relations between the two democracies have deteriorated since Canadian PM Trudeau made allegations regarding the involvement of Indian agents in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. Citing freedom of speech, Trudeau has allowed Canadian citizens significant leeway to engage in activities that are of concern to India. Canada should ensure that its soil is not used for activities that harm India’s interests. India has sought concrete and credible evidence regarding these allegations, but to no avail. It would be in Trudeau’s interests to rise above selfish political considerations and make efforts to repair the strained relations between the two nations.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

India-Canada dispute

The India-Canada impasse has created uncertainty among NRIs in Canada and prospective migrants to Canada. It was a huge shock for India when PM Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of Indian agencies in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder. The reduction in diplomatic staff has led to the suspension of visa services in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This dispute between the two nations has resulted in a substantial loss for students intending to migrate to Canada, particularly those from Punjab. It is imperative for the Canadian government to substantiate the accusations and strive to maintain amicable diplomatic relations with the Indian government.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Redefine Governors’ role

Apropos of ‘Governors must act before states turn to courts: SC on Punjab’s plea’; the role of Governors needs to be redefined. The way some Governors, particularly in non-BJP-ruled states, behave shows their lack of respect for the Constitution and the democratically elected governments of those respective states. For instance, in Tamil Nadu, where online games have claimed precious lives, the government introduced a Bill to address the issue, and it was sent for approval by the Governor. However, the Bill was returned for reconsideration. Unfortunately, even such Bills are kept pending for an extended period by the Governor. Similar grievances have been raised by Kerala and Punjab. It is a matter of shame that the aggrieved states had to seek the intervention of the apex court.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

Delhi’s poor air quality

The air pollution crisis in Delhi requires the implementation of stringent regulations. Instead of blaming other states, forming committees, conducting meetings or enforcing the odd-even car rule, there is a need to delve into the root causes of air quality deterioration. The authorities must encourage the use of public transportation. Nowadays, nearly every middle-class family owns at least two cars, resulting in a higher number of vehicles on the roads. This not only contributes to pollution but also leads to road congestion. Delhi has numerous Central government offices. Consideration should be given to the possibility of relocating some of these offices to other cities.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Beneficial for pilgrims

Apropos of ‘Finally, Amarnath cave shrine gets motorable road’; it is heartening to note that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a rare distinction by enabling a truck and a small pickup to reach the Amarnath cave shrine, which is situated at a height of 3,888 m above sea level, as part of the 110-km-long Amarnath Marg. The road-widening has been completed for nearly 13 km from the Sangam base to the cave. This road, constructed at a cost of Rs 5,300 crore, will be highly beneficial for pilgrims.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Don’t overexert yourself

Refer to ‘Regulate physical activity to reduce risk of sudden death’; the present generation wants instant results, but it’s important to recognise that there have been numerous incidents of fatalities in gyms while exercising, indicating that some individuals may be pushing their bodies beyond their limits. A sudden and intense desire to become fit or achieve a ‘six-pack’ physique has led many young men to overexert themselves. It’s essential to understand that worthwhile achievements in fitness and health take time, and a sudden surge in physical activity can do more harm than good.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

